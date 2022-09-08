Revealed: Zero VAT campaign ramps up to protect future of Irish journalism

Protect the future of independent journalism in Ireland by supporting NewsBrands Ireland and Local Ireland's campaign to remove VAT for print and online newspapers in the next Budget.

The growing power of the big tech platforms is disrupting journalism worldwide. New digital advertising models have put enormous pressure on local and national media.

The growth of disinformation online means trusted, professional sources of news are more vital than ever and key to democracy itself.

The new EU VAT Directive means the Irish Government now has the power to remove VAT on print and online newspapers.

Introducing a 0% VAT rate in Budget 2023 will provide crucial support to journalism and news publishers.

Other European countries support journalism with zero or lower rate VAT.

Ireland’s VAT rate for news publishers is 9%.

The UK is zero.

Doing nothing is not an option. The Irish Government needs to act now.

Local newspapers are vital to their communities and provide factual sources to inform views and policy decisions.

Quality, professional journalism is essential for a healthy democracy and supports the wider news eco-system for broadcasters and digital publishers.

Without newspapers and their digital content, many important stories would not be told.

Irish people love news. 82% of the population read a print or digital news title every week (Source: Kantar TGI 2022)

CHANGE NEEDED NOW

Journalism faces challenges from the cost of living crisis, the growing commercial power of tech platforms, the legacy of the pandemic which hit advertising and circulation and the soaring costs of newsprint, which has increased 140% over the last 18 months.

Zero VAT would allow Irish news publishers to help secure their future by investing in the business of journalism, giving greater value to readers and preserving jobs.

News publishers need to invest in digital transition. Ending VAT would help support their transformation to competitive online models.

A detailed submission was made to the Department of Finance before the summer recess.

The measure to help national and local newspapers would realise €18.5 million for our sector.