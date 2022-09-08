A stunning period residence comes onto the market for €650,000

Pier House is a unique period style residence which is beautifully situated on the edge of the pier in Downings overlooking Sheephaven Bay.

Built in 1932, the residence retains many attractive period features. The residence is stone built. Two bay windows afford residents the opportunity of looking out onto the bay and towards Downings pier. On entering the home, you will find it is fittingly decorated with a maritime theme in mind. The staircase in the front entrance is handcrafted and surrounded by beautifully coloured tiled flooring.

You enter the residence via a glass-panelled door. As with many of the rooms in this property you will find a feature wooden panelled ceiling.

The ground floor lounge encompasses a feature hand carved wooden fireplace and houses a suspended wooden panelled maritime effect ceiling with a centre light.

The family room is furnished with solid wooden flooring, as is the lounge, and has an open fireplace which is decorated with handcrafted Indonesian panels.

The kitchen is modern with a tiled floor and painted panel ceiling. The kitchen eye and low-level units. A back hallway also offers storage with units as does a utility room.

The residence has four spacious double bedrooms and a large bathroom. The bathroom boasts a bold black and white style and houses a 6’ cast iron Victorian style bath. It also has a sit-down shower.

Also included in the sale is a detached outbuilding, known locally as the old ice house, which measures circa 500 square feet and has potential to be used in many different ways such as storage of water sports equipment and may have commercial potential subject to planning permission.

The house is on the market for €650,000. In order to ascertain proper guidance and direction, please call Austin Reynolds on 074 91 22399. You can also see the property and video of the property on daft.ie by clicking here.