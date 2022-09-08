Over one million people to read about Inishowen

John McGonagle, Wild Alpaca Way; and Emma Mullally, Tourism Ireland; with journalists Lisa-Marie Voneshen, loveEXPLORING; Jessica Knibbs, Daily Mirror, Daily Express and Daily Star; and Katie Saunders
Three leading journalists from Great Britain – representing a number of lifestyle and travel magazines, as well as leading daily newspapers including the Daily Mirror – have been exploring Inishowen as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI.
The journalists – who have a combined readership of more than one million people – will share information about the wide range of things to see and do here with their readers.
Their action-packed itinerary included sea kayaking at Fort Dunree; a tour with Wild Alpaca Way along Malin Head; a visit to Grianán of Aileach; and a boat tour of the Inishowen peninsula.
They also enjoyed a guided tour with outdoor activities operator Far and Wild and a walking tour of Derry, as well as visits to the Tower Museum and the Guildhall.
Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s Deputy Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these influential journalists to visit, to experience for themselves some of the many great things to see and do here. Through their articles – which will reach over 1 million people – they will encourage their readers to come and experience Donegal and Derry for themselves.
“Tourism Ireland is rolling out a new ‘twinning’ initiative in 2022, which involves each overseas market ‘twinning with’ a specific region or area on the island of Ireland – placing a special focus on the area. Great Britain is twinned with Donegal and Derry.”
