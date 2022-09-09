Atlantic Technological University Donegal to host Information Day

One in two Donegal students now study close to home and choose Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal.

The wide variety of degree programme options and the cost of living away from home are all factors that are attracting more and more local students to choose to study locally.

Local people, such as Eimear Long who studied a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Early Childhood Care, Health and Education at ATU Donegal.

Eimear’s interest in becoming a primary school teacher started at an early age, and when researching degree programmes in early years education, she was drawn to the modules in the BSc (Hons) in Early Childhood Care, Health and Education at ATU Donegal.

Following her studies at ATU Donegal, Eimear completed her Master’s in Education and now a fully qualified primary school teacher, Eimear reflects on how modules such as Education Play, Creativity in Early Years, Curriculum Pedagogy and Assessment, combined with the practical work placements future proofed her for a career as a primary teacher.

Castlefinn native Jodie Gallagher studied the Bachelor of Science (Hons) in General Nursing at ATU Donegal and began her degree in General Nursing in 2018. She always knew that nursing was the career path for her, and she was impressed by the nursing facilities on campus when she visited during an Open Day. Jodie secured a scholarship from Optum Ireland during her four years studying at ATU Donegal and embraced all aspects of her Nursing degree. She particularly enjoyed the work placement opportunities.

ATU Donegal provides a wide range of degree programme options and pathways to suit all. If you are interested in finding out more about how you can attend ATU Donegal this September, or, if you would like to follow in Jodie and Eimear’s footsteps, be sure to attend ATU Donegal’s Information Day this morning (Friday 9 September) from 11am to 4pm.

The academic and student support staff at Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal will host an Information Day from 11am to 4pm Friday 9 September aimed at providing the information and advice to prospective ATU Donegal students.

This event takes place in the ATU Donegal, Letterkenny campus, and during this event, the academic and student support staff from ATU Donegal will be on hand to answer prospective students’ questions and queries.

ATU Donegal welcomes new applications to study with us this Autumn through CAO Available Places. If you would like advice on how you can amend your current CAO application or to make a new, late CAO application, ATU Donegal’s experienced admissions team will be on hand during this event to provide support and guidance with the application process.

Similarly, if you are considering returning to education and would like advice on our part time lifelong learning degree programmes, postgraduate programmes, or on the funded courses available through Springboard+, our academic and support staff will be available to talk you through all your options.

ATU Donegal offers a fantastic student experience in addition to the extensive range of degree and postgraduate programmes.

At the event, the ATU Donegal staff will also be available to provide information on grants, admissions, accommodation, and student support services available at the university.

Lauren Reynolds, ATU Donegal Schools Engagement Officer commented: “This event provides incoming students with an opportunity to connect directly with the ATU Donegal’s academic and student support staff.

“Providing in-person connections with the ATU Donegal team is significantly important to us. Being able to explore your undergraduate and postgraduate choices, supported by the academic and student support teams, allows incoming students to make informed choices about their study options.

“Perhaps, you are interested in making a late application to join ATU Donegal, or you would like to meet, and connect with current ATU Donegal then this event provides this opportunity.

“If you are undecided about your options or would like to find out more about your degree programme of choice, be sure to attend this event.”

For further information on ATU Donegal Information Day visit www.lyit.ie or contact ATU Donegal on (074) 9186104. Boost your future in 2022, choose ATU Donegal. The future is here.