Deaths in Donegal - Friday, September 9

The following deaths have occurred:

Fr Florian Farrelly OFM

The death has occurred following a road traffic accident of Fr Florian Farrelly OFM, Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh and formerly of Multyfarnham Friary, Westmeath. Predeceased by his brother Fr Paschal. Fr. Florian will be sadly missed by those who knew him, his sudden death is a hugh loss to his sister Mary, to the Franciscan community in Ireland and all those who know and loved him. Funeral arrangements later.

Lena Boyle, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Lena Boyle (The Gate), The Diamond, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her own home from on Friday, September 9 at 2pm with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sarah Anne McDowell, Quigley’s Point





The death has taken place of Sarah Anne (Sadie) McDowell on September 7th 2022, peacefully at Nazareth House Nursing Home, Fahan.

Late of Drung, Quigley’s Point. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim.

A loving sister of the late Maud, Roy and Andy.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, September 9 at 12 noon in Greenbank Presbyterian Church, Quigley’s Point followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if wished in lieu of flowers

(cheques made payable to Nazareth House) c/o Nazareth House Nursing Home, Fahan, Co Donegal.

All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321.

John McDevitt, Bunbeg/Fintown

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Mc Devitt, Knockastoler, Bunbeg, originally from Fintown.

Predeceased by his son Colm, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, son Liam, grandchildren Clodagh and Hayden and extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92DN4X) on Thursday until Rosary at 8pm, and on Friday from 3pm to 6.45pm. Removal afterwards to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Saturday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Fintown cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm].

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, to Medical 4 Letterkenny University Hospital.

Siobhan O'Carroll, Bundoran

The death has taken place, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town, after a long and courageous battle bravely borne, of Siobhan O'Carroll, 3 Allingham Court, West End, Bundoran.

Predeceased by her parents Jack and Kathleen, her brother George and her beloved sister Jacqueline, she will be sadly missed and never forgotten by her heartbroken son James, her brother Declan (Eleanor), her sisters Annette (John Hargadon), Eileen (Martin Egan) and all her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, (F91E92F) on Friday evening, from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 9.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Peggy Browne, Galway/Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Browne, Headford, Galway and formerly Aighe, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Nancy Harte and brother Jimmy McGill (Aighe), she is predeceased by her husband Paddy, and sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral mass on Friday morning at 10am followed by burial in Headford Co. Galway at approximately 4pm.

Family flowers only please.

Pat Britton, Donegal Town/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pat Britton, Drimark, Donegal Town and formerly of Ballyshannon,

He passed away peacefully, with family by his side, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Beloved husband to Mary, worshipped father to Tara (Scott), Greg (Lynsey), Nikola (Jamie) and Lynette (David), doted grandfather to 10 wonderfully behaved grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Una Britton and brother Ernan.

House strictly private, please. His remains will repose at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, (Eircode F94 WN24), on Saturday from 2pm until 6pm.

Removal from there on Sunday morning, travelling via his business premises on Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town, going to St Mary’s Church, Killymard, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Charlie Doherty, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie Doherty, Bredagh Glen, Moville.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Friday morning for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. House private please.

Paddy Doherty, Scotland/Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at home surrounded by his family, of Patrick (Paddy) Doherty, Dunfermline, Scotland, formerly Upper Corraine, Ballybofey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bella (née Kelly) formerly of Ballykerrigan; children Liz, Mike, Andrena, Patrick and Leona and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 14 in St Margaret’s RC Church, Dunfermline, Scotland at 12noon. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://stmargaretsdunfermline.co.uk/stream/.

Charlie Doherty, England/Buncrana

The death has occurred in Southampton, England of Charlie Doherty, formerly of 10 Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

His remains will be reposing at his former residence in Buncrana from 10am on Thursday.

Funeral leaving there at 10.30am on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Daria Walsh, Ipswich/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher.

Predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, Daria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of Daria's life and her generous heart will take place on September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

Igors Isajevs, Ballyshannon/Latvia

The death has occurred peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, of Igors Isajevs, Westport, Ballyshannon, and formerly Latvia.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Inna and all his family and friends.

Private Cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Eddie Lyons, Lucan/Dublin/Ballyshannon/Belleek

The death has occurred Eddie Lyons, Lucan, Dublin and formerly of Chapel Street, Ballyshannon and Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

He is predeceased by his father Edward, mother Mollie and brother Brendan, and deeply regretted and missed by his family and friends.

His remains will repose at the residence of his niece, Maggie Lyons, 20 Breesy View, Belleek, on Thursday until 9pm. Walk through only with Covid precautions in place.

Removal on Friday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Belleek, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

