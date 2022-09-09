Weather warning issued for heavy rain fall

A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain fall
A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain fall for Sunday night.
Met Eireann has issued the status yellow rainfall warning for the entire country. It will come into force at 2am on Sunday and remain in place until 12am Monday.
The forecaster is warning of high amounts of rainfall which may cause some disruption and spot flooding, with highest amounts expected in mountainous areas.
