Weather: Saturday will be dry with spells of sunshine
Mist patches will clear quickly on Saturday morning to leave a dry day with spells of sunshine. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in mostly light breezes.
Saturday night will be dry with long clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southeast breezes
