More than 100 ESB customers affected by Newtowncunningham works

ESB Networks says power is to be restored to those affected by the essential improvement and maintenance works by 2pm today
ESB Customers in the Newtowncunningham area are without power due to essential maintenance works.
Up to 129 customers in the area are affected by the works which started on Saturday morning. ESB Networks says power is to be restored to those affected by the essential improvement and maintenance works by 2pm today. It has apologised for the loss of supply and says power will be restored as quickly as possible.
