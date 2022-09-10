Warning for rain which could bring flooding issued for Donegal

Met Éireann is warning of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms that may cause disruption and localised flooding
Met Éireann has issued a rain warning for Donegal and the rest of the country for Sunday.
The forecaster is warning of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms that may cause disruption and localised flooding.
A status yellow warning has been issued for Ireland with orange warnings issued for Cork and Waterford where persistent heavy rainfall is expected to cause disruption and flooding.
The warnings, which were updated on Saturday afternoon, will be in place for 24 hours from 3am on Sunday.
Met Éireann says rain will spread from the south late on Sunday morning and will turn heavy and persistent in places by afternoon. Isolated thundery downpours are possible which will bring the potential for localised flooding.
