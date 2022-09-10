Search

11 Sept 2022

Paula McGrory nets twice, but Sligo lose to Galway in WNL

Buncrana woman McGrory was on the mark with an early double, but Galway claimed the points thanks to a 5-2 win.

Paula McGrory

Paula McGrory

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Paula McGrory was on the scoresheet twice for Sligo Rovers on Saturday, but the Bit O’Red lost 5-2 against Galway WFC in the Women’s National League.

Buncrana woman McGrory scored twice inside the opening half-an-hour, but Jamie Erickson levelled in between times.

McGrory was teed up by Gemma McGuinness from Greencastle for her opener and the second arrived following a pass from Fiona Doherty, a Mayo native who works as a Garda in Letterkenny.

Shauna Brennan equalised for Galway before half-time and second-half goals by Bryce Reynolds, Chloe Singleton and Jenna Slattery handed the Tribeswomen the win.

Emma Doherty from Buncrana - who has signed a new long-term deal at The Showgrounds - and Glenties native Amy Boyle-Carr were also in the starting XI for Sligo on Saturday.

