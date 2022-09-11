Status yellowing warning for rain in place

The warning is in place until 3am on Monday
A warning for rain that could bring flooding to parts of Donegal is in place.
Met Éireann is warning of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms that may cause disruption and localised flooding.
The status yellow warning for rain for the whole country is in place until 3am on Monday.
Orange warnings for rain have been issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford where persistent heavy rainfall is expected to cause disruption and flooding.
Met Éireann says rain will spread from the south late on Sunday morning and will turn heavy and persistent in places by afternoon. Isolated thundery downpours are possible which will bring the potential for localised flooding.
