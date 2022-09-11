Public meeting as council seeks land for Buncrana housing needs

The meeting is part of the preparation of the Buncrana local area plan
A public meeting is to be held in Buncrana later this month as Donegal County Council seeks land to address the housing need in the area.
The meeting is part of the preparation of the Buncrana local area plan. As part of the process, the council is seeking to identify suitable future housing lands in Buncrana.
The latest figures from the council show there is a gross of 628 approved applicants on the social housing waiting list in Inishowen.
The council is seeking the public’s views on the issue at a public meeting which is to take place on Wednesday, September 21 in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel at 7.30pm.
The meeting will include an initial welcome and introduction, smaller group discussions and the provision of group feedback to the wider meeting.
