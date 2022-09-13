Moville's St Eugene's Hall under threat if new board not elected

St Eugene's Hall, Moville
An AGM will be held on Thursday, October 6, at 8.30pm in St. Eugene’s Hall, James Street, Moville.
Members of the current board of The Moville Community Complex Development CLG, will not be standing for re-election as board members of St. Eugene’s Hall.
In the event that a new board is not elected, the managing company will cease trading, which could mean serious implications for the running of St Eugene’s Hall.
A spokesperson said: "Please give serious consideration in attending the AGM, as this will determine any future usage of St. Eugene’s Hall."
