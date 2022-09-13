Council says Fahan crossing points must wait for greenway

Donegal County Council has said it will not be installing pedestrian crossing points in Fahan before the construction of the proposed North West Greenway through the village.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of pedestrians on the R238 in the village.

The council has been called on to put in place safe crossing points in the village similar to those on the same road on the outside of Buncrana. There are concerns that the time frame for the greenway means crossing points will not be installed for years.

Local councillors were told at the September meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District that

the design and installation of crossing points in the village “would be premature”.

Michael McFadden, area manager for roads, told the meeting the exiting footpath and carriageway in Fahan would be amalgamated with the proposed greenway through the village.

Once design documents are prepared, residents will have the opportunity to inspect the design and discuss the need for and location of the crossings.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Paul Canning, who raised the issue, said the greenway project is facing a protracted time frame.

“Unfortunately due to the procedures and protocols projects can take a long time and we are caught in that loop with a lot of projects. The projects have to go through the planning process because Inishowen is such a sensitive area and we have more hoops to go through than any other area. That is the problem and we need to find a way to quicken up that process for our constituents.”