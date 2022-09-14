Gardaí seeking public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing Inishowen man

Bernard McConway is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 26 year old man who was last seen in the Buncrana area last evening.
Bernard McConway is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a medium build, light brown hair and blue eyes.
Gardaí and Bernard’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.