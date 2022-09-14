Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Ray McCabe, Fahan

- Evelyn McGregor, Dublin/Raphoe

- Edward (Martin) Doogan, Ballyshannon

- James Murray, Ballybofey

- Hughie Gallagher, Gortahork

- Bridget Patricia Ward, Glenties

- Angela Brennan-Nordal, Dungloe

- James Murray, Ballybofey

- Daria Walsh, Ipswich/Ballyshannon

Ray McCabe, Fahan

The death has occurred of Ray McCabe (née McElhinney) Letter, Fahan at Donegal Hospice.

Predeceased by her husband Gerard and brother Danny. Much loved mother of Damien, Catherine, Patrick and Edel and dear sister of John and Liam.

Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home this evening Wednesday, September 14, at 7pm going to her late residence.

Removal is strictly private for family only.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 8pm. Removal from her home on Friday morning September 16 at 10.30am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Ray's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Evelyn McGregor, Dublin/Raphoe

The death has occurred of Evelyn McGregor, (née Turner), Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly Raphoe, September 14, 2022 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital.

Sadly missed by her loving partner Tom, daughters Emma and Jill, sons Iain and Gareth, her adoring grandchildren, sister Gail, extended family and friends.

Funeral service on Saturday September 17 at 2pm in Dardistown Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

Edward (Martin) Doogan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Edward Doogan (known as Martin), St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon and formerly of Erne Street. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his mother Mary Anne, father Edward, sister Philomena and daughter Emma. Martin will be sadly missed by Shaun, Rebecca, brother John and all extended family and friends.

Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Thursday from 6-8pm.

Funeral to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 2pm.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The NorthWest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors.

House Private Please. All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819.

Martin’s Mass shall be streamed live and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

James Murray, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of James Murray, 284 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey, peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Bridget and much loved father of son Noel, daughters Olivia, Brigeen, Joanne, and the late baby Sonya, dearly loved brother of Tom, Patrick, Anthony and the late William, sister Annie and the late Mary Rose, Frances, Carmel.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home on Wednesday, September 14, until 10pm and on Thursday, September 15, from 2pm until 10pm with rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, Sept 16, at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass Will be streamed live via the parish webcam at:

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, If so desired, to the Alzheimer Society Of Ireland Dunfril House Units 4 & 5, Chestnut Road, Ballybofey, c/o any family member.

Hughie Gallagher, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Hughie Gallagher, Middle Keeldrum, Gortahork, F92 DP63.



Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Nan. Survived by his sisters Breid, Madge, Kathleen, Ellen and brother Danny, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains left Gortahork Funeral Premises last evening to his residence at Lower Keeldrum.

Funeral from there on Thursday for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary tonight at 9pm. House private after rosary and on the morning of the funeral. There will be a shuttle bus in operation from the main road to the house.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Bridget Patricia Ward, Glenties

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Patricia (Pat) Ward, Edininfagh, Glenties, F94 XD26 and formerly Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Owen, brothers Christy and Michael and sister Maura.

Sadly missed by her sons David and Kevin and daughter Anne-Marie, sisters Margaret, Josephine and Anne and brothers Peter and Jimmy.

Her remains repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara with removal last evening to her late residence.

Removal from there on Thursday going to the Church of the Holy Family, Edininfagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Angela Brennan-Nordal, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Florida of Angela Brennan-Nordal (née Sweeney), formerly of Ardcrone House, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Predeceased by her first husband Neil Brennan, Meenacross and late husband Nev Nordal, Florida.

The Funeral Mass will take place at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Florida on Thursday morning, September 15 at 11am.

James Murray, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his late residence of James Murray, 284 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Bridget and much loved father of Noel, Olivia, Bridgeen Joanne, and the late baby Sonya. Cherished brother of Tom, Patrick, Anthony, and the late William, Mary Rose, Frances, Annie, Carmel.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife son, daughters, brothers, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, September 16 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate,

Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time from 2pm to 10pm each day and on the morning of the funeral.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at http://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Daria Walsh, Ipswich/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher.

Predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, Daria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of Daria's life and her generous heart will take place on September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie