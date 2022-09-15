Burst water main affecting parts of Inishowen

Crews are on the ground carrying out repairs
A burst water main is affecting parts of south Inishowen this morning.
Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions in the Tievebane, Tooban and surrounding areas.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works which are expected to be complete by 3pm this afternoon.
