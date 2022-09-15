Search

15 Sept 2022

Council dealing with 300 planning enforcement cases in Inishowen

More planning applications submitted in Inishowen than any other part of the county

Some 343 planning applications have been received by the council up to the end of July this year

Reporter:

Declan Magee

15 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Donegal County Council is dealing with 300 outstanding planning enforcement cases in Inishowen, figures released by the local authority show.

The figures, which were released to the September meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District, show the council has 300 outstanding enforcement cases on record, with some going back to 2012. There have been seven new cases this year to the end of July. No cases have been closed in the same period.

The figures also show more planning applications have been made in the Inishowen area than in any other part of the county this year.  

The data shows 343 planning applications have been received by the council up to the end of July this year in the municipal district (MD).

Council taking enforcement action over unauthorised Inch development

Work on the site has been continuing on and off since late 2020

Of those, 282 have been granted, 20 have been refused, 153 deferred and 41 declared invalid. Some 178 cases have been decided in under two months.

In the Letterkenny-Milford MD, 323 applications have been received with 237 granted.

Some 258  applications were submitted in the Glenties MD,  222 applications were made in the Donegal  MD, and 156 in the Lifford and Stranorlar area.

