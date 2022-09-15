Council dealing with 300 planning enforcement cases in Inishowen

Donegal County Council is dealing with 300 outstanding planning enforcement cases in Inishowen, figures released by the local authority show.

The figures, which were released to the September meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District, show the council has 300 outstanding enforcement cases on record, with some going back to 2012. There have been seven new cases this year to the end of July. No cases have been closed in the same period.

The figures also show more planning applications have been made in the Inishowen area than in any other part of the county this year.

The data shows 343 planning applications have been received by the council up to the end of July this year in the municipal district (MD).

Of those, 282 have been granted, 20 have been refused, 153 deferred and 41 declared invalid. Some 178 cases have been decided in under two months.

In the Letterkenny-Milford MD, 323 applications have been received with 237 granted.

Some 258 applications were submitted in the Glenties MD, 222 applications were made in the Donegal MD, and 156 in the Lifford and Stranorlar area.