Love Donegal Day 2022 reaches over 11 million!

Donegal communities all across the world come together on social media to celebrate #LoveDonegal day 2022.

And it's official - it reached over 11 million people!

This year’s campaign had an amazing response with a reach of over 11 million across social media platforms including LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

#LoveDonegal and #DúnnanGallAbú were trending across Ireland throughout the weekend with users from every corner of the world engaging and communicating what makes Donegal special to them, through sharing posts, images, and videos.

#LoveDonegal day 2022 focused on the theme of art and creativity. Young and old across the world shared their love for our county and there was a wonderful response to the art competition, with creative submissions of the Donegal DNA logo from fashion to baking, sport and seafood!

Individuals from near and far celebrated how important the Donegal connection is to them be in the people, landscape, culture, opportunities, and work/life balance.

The 2022 #LoveDonegal day campaign was coordinated by Donegal County Council.

Council cathaoirleach, Cllr. Liam Blaney believes that #LoveDonegal day shows the strong connections that the county has across the world.

"The high levels of engagement with diaspora nationally and internationally, particularly in global regions such as the United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and Sri Lanka shows the impact Donegal has on people near and far, through several generations.

"With so many people across the globe participating, it really promoted Donegal as an ideal place to live, to visit, to invest, to work, do business, and to relocate to through the special significance our magnificent county has.”

Council's chief executive, John McLaughlin was also delighted with the response.

"We are thrilled and overwhelmed with the response to this year’s #LoveDonegal day campaign which saw #LoveDonegal and #DúnnanGallAbú trending across several social media platforms over a number of days last week, through to the weekend.

"With a reach of over 11 million people and counting across the world. The high levels of participation and engagement with the social media campaign and the art competition highlighted the importance this day has in the calendar for the people of Donegal and those with a connection to our county. I am also delighted with the local reaction and response to this initiative. It is very positive.”.

#LoveDonegal is a precursor to Donegal Connect, which will take place from September 22-25. It has a number of county-wide collaborative events and projects to take place and focuses on reconnecting with Donegal Diaspora to encourage a return home to explore why Donegal is a great place to live, work, invest, study and do business in.

For more information visit - donegal.ie/donegalconnect