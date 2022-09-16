Search

16 Sept 2022

Team John McGee raises over €6k for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

John McGee of Porthaw Glen, Buncrana passed away on February 7, 2022, to Motor Neuron Disease

Photographs by Brian McDaid

Michelle NicPhaidin

16 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

‘Team John McGee’ has presented the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association with a cheque for more than €6K, following a fundraising drive in honour of their friend and father.
The group known as Donegal Team John Mc Gee took part in the 30km annual ESB Sligo Walk.
They also undertook other activities to fundraise.
Following the death John McGee of Porthaw Glen, Buncrana, on February 7, 2022 to Motor Neuron Disease, Louis McNern of Letterkenny, John’s long time friend, brother-in-law and ESB coworker decided to celebrate John’s life by bringing together ‘Team John McGee’ for the 2022 ESB Sligo Walk on May 14, last.

Alongside John’s son Karl McGee from Buncrana the walking team featured Gary McInerney and Nicolas Quenard who work alongside Karl for the ESB at Leopardstown Rd, with Vincent Mc Mullen , Cresslough and Tommy Mannion, Ballyshannon.

John Mc Gee son, Karl Mc Gee said: “We would like to thank all the people who have helped or donated, including current and former ESB staff, friends and strangers. It is clear that many people around Donegal have been impacted by the loss of people to motor neurone disease, and that people have shown how much they want to help through their generosity."

“John was a keen sportsman - and a regular participant in the ESB annual walk,” said Louis McNern, "therefore following John’s death having only been diagnosed in early 2020, it felt right to walk this year’s ESB walk together in his memory, and raise funds in support of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association who help people living with the disease."

Joe Monaghan was thanked profusely by the team for going beyond the call in helping to fundraise in Ballybofey one Saturday.
“To John, we raise a glass of red wine in your honour, and will remember the many tales of your love for travel, football and fishing,” the team said.

