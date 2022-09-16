Search

16 Sept 2022

Wait not a problem if Donegal find ‘the right man’ - Brendan Devenney

There are echoes of 2002 - when Donegal had a long wait for a new senior manager to take over - around now, but Brendan Devenney says the current situation won't be too problematic for players

Wait not a problem if Donegal find ‘the right man’ - Brendan Devenney

Former Donegal forward Brendan Devenney. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

16 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Donegal GAA’s current impasse in relation to the senior football tam manager’s position has brought echoes of 20 years ago for Brendan Devenney.

It is eight weeks - and counting - since Declan Bonner made official his departure from the role after five years.

You have to go back almost 14 weeks since Donegal’s last game, a humbling 3-17 to 0-16 qualifier defeat by Armagh in Clones.

Still, there remains no hint of burning, never mind a sense that white smoke could soon billow.

In 2002, Mickey Moran stepped down following an All-Ireland quarter-final replay loss to Dublin. As many as 12 candidates were said to have been spoke to in search of a new boss. Finally, in late December - four months after Moran’s exit - Brian McEniff, who was the then County Chairman, agreed to step into the breach again.

Off the Beaten Track - SFC top-scorers and IFC team of the week

Here’s a look at some of the things that might have caught your eye during the respective club championships matches - and anything else besides in the Donegal GAA world over the last week or so

“The difference between now and then is the simplicity of that time in stepping up from the club,” Devenney told Donegal Live. “The whole thing was similar in that you trained a couple times a week and maybe had a weekend session.

“Now, the way preparation, strength and conditioning and stuff like this, has gone, the set-ups at inter-county level are professional. In professional environments, people have to know what is happening. People are used to the rhythm.

“Donegal have a lot of young players with a lot of potential, but they do need to know what’s happening and where it is going.

“I wouldn’t worry about the impact on players to be honest. Even in 2002, we knew that we could respond, no matter who came in. We weren’t worried because we knew that we could get that reaction - and we ended up in an All-Ireland semi-final under McEniff in 2003. The players that Donegal have now won’t take long to get up to speed.”

The usually over-worked rumour mill in Donegal has been rather more muted this time.

Malachy O’Rourke was mentioned as a possible candidate, but was said to have ruled himself out. The same was said of 2012 All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness.

Links otherwise have been infrequent. Martin McHugh, whose name is always linked when the seat becomes vacant, has been mooted. So, too, have 2012 All-Ireland winning players Rory Kavanagh and Karl Lacey. Sean Paul Barrett, a former Donegal minor and under-21 manager, is known to have been a nominee.

“People are looking for information, but I suppose it’s hard when there is no information - and I can understand the closed process,” Devenney said. “When people put their hand up and people know who’s in for it, maybe too much heat can come on.

“I wouldn’t be too worried because it can fall into place as long as the right man comes in. I would be more worried about who can come in to progress us.

“Look at the other top teams, they all have top people in and a big amount of people around them. It sort of looks like the Donegal County Board are maybe trying to put together a team of people.

“It might be a worry from a player’s perspective where you’re wondering what’s happening or that no-one is really standing up to say: ‘I want this job.’

“There are so many factors with Donegal and with inter-county jobs in general. You have to have the right candidate, first, but then the right candidate needs to be available, it needs to work geographically. You have time, location, willingness, ability - all of that squeezes the list of candidates down.

“Much like 20 years ago when we had no manager and people were talking about some of the ’92 boys, you have people now mentioning guys from 2012. At one stage, Donegal chased Donal Reid, but he didn’t go for it. (Declan) Bonner took it right away when his chance came and McHugh’s name is always bandied about, but he didn’t go for it any of those times before.

“A bit like 20 years ago, the pickings are slim of guys who have gone into management. You put all those factors in and it is down to a tiny amount, the number who could even be listed.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media