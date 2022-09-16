‘Roy of the Rovers’ stuff as Georgie Kelly scores first Championship goal

Georgie Kelly netted his first Championship goal on Wednesday night - prompting Rotherham United manager Paul Warne to make a Roy of the Rovers comparison.

The 25-year-old Tooban man joined the Millers in January from Bohemians.

He had already sealed a place in the annals at the New York Stadium, scoring a debut goal against Gillingham to seal promotion from League One in April.

Kelly netted the third goal in Wednesday’s 3-0 home win over Blackpool.

Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene was also on target with Wes Harding scoring the second.

“Georgie came on and had an impact,” Warne said.

“For a striker to come on and make an impact is pretty roy of the rovers stuff.

“It was a really good overall performance and it was nice to spread the goals out. The lads can go home really happy with that.”

Kelly scored five goals in pre-season and Rotherham have adapted well following their promotion as they sit ninth in the Championship table.