Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, September 18

The following deaths have occurred:

- John Joe McElwee, Dergon, Portsalon

- John Haughey, Curris, Kilcar

- William Gallagher, 1 Willow Park, Letterkenny and Kerrykeel

- Joan Donnellan (née Gavin) Drumkeen, F93 K4KE / Tuam, Galway

- Brendan Doherty, Letterkenny and formerly of Inch Island

- Daria Walsh, Ipswich / Donegal Road, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of John Joe McElwee, Dergon, Portsalon.

Beloved husband of Hannah. Father of John and Patrick, father in law of Mary and Aine and grandfather of Aoife.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence this evening, Sunday, September 18. Family time from 11pm to 10am. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral on Tuesday, September 20 at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Massmount.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Haughey, Curris, Kilcar.



Peacefully at his home. Removal from his home Monday, September 19 at 10.30am for funeral mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 11am.

Mass will be streamed live on mcnmedia.tv. Internment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

House private tonight from 11pm to 11am.

The death has occurred of William Gallagher, 1 Willow Park, Letterkenny F92 VX8A and Kerrykeel.

Dearly-loved father of Susie, Manus and Edward. Reposing at his late residence from 6pm today, Sunday, September 18. Requiem Mass in The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny at 11am on Tuesday, September 20 followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Church of the Irish Martyr's Facebook page. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, sons, relatives and friends.

The death has occurred, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family, at her late residence, of Joan Donnellan, Drumkeen and formerly Athenry Road, Tuam, Galway. Beloved wife of Jarlath and much-loved mother to Eimear, Conor and Ronan, dearly loved daughter of Tommy and Norah, cherished sister of Catherine, Claire, Mary, Norah, Leonie, Ronan, and Kieran. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sons, daughter, parents, sisters, brothers, extended family and very many friends.

Remains reposing at the family home today, Sunday, September 18. Funeral leaving her late residence on Tuesday, September 20, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private to family, friends and neighbours. Family time from 9pm until 11am each day and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html or MS Ireland, care of any family member.

The sudden death has occurred at his home of Brendan Doherty, Apartment 7, Sunnyside, Port Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Castlequarter, Inch Island.

Much-loved son of Kathleen and the late Charlie, dear brother of Rose, John B, Dermot, Maeve, Cathal, Donal, Eithne and Mary Claire.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Removal from the family home in Castlequarter, Inch Island on Monday, September 19 at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Mary’s Meals Letterkenny c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher; predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of her life and her generous heart will take place on Tuesday, September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

