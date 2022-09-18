Search

19 Sept 2022

Older people in Donegal are at real risk of isolation and loneliness

Families and relatives of older people are impacted by the lack of fully operating adult day centres

Older people in Donegal are at real risk of isolation and loneliness

Urgent action must be taken to ensure that adult day centres return to full capacity in the North West

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

18 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Older people in Donegal are at real risk of isolation and are desperately lonely, the regional coordinator of a national organisation which provides advocacy and support services to older people has warned

Ann Griffin, Sage Advocacy’s regional coordinator, North-West says it is worried that the failure to fully reopen some adult day centres in the North-West has left older people and their families feeling “forgotten and abandoned,”

This body provides advocacy and support services to older people, adults who may be vulnerable and healthcare patients who claim adult day services, which have not resumed in a number of locations.

“I know from my advocacy work that adult day centres in Donegal and Leitrim not only provide
essential health services to many people who use them, but also provide a place where older people can also meet up with others in their communities, have a hot meal socialise and enjoy activities that they might not otherwise get a chance to do.

“Without these services, some older people in Donegal and Leitrim are at real risk of isolation and are desperately lonely and unfortunately, it is not just in these particular counties where this is happening.

“I know of many older people who really look forward to going to an adult day centre, for some it really is the highlight of their day, an opportunity to meet with people of their generation who understand them, who share their interests and who they really connect with - and for those that can no longer do that, it is literally quite devastating.”

Sage Advocacy has warned that many adult day centres also provided important health services and personal care services pre-Covid19 to older people which some can no longer access.

Ms Griffin said that families and relatives of older people are impacted by the lack of fully operating adult day centres.

“I know from my work that family members – who may also be providing care and support – are now feeling under extreme pressure without the backup of the day centres. They provide a crucial support mechanism for carers – it gives them a break which is very important to their mental health also.”

Sage Advocacy believes urgent action must be taken to ensure that adult day centres return to full capacity in the North West in order to support older members of the community.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media