21 Sept 2022

Burt defeat Naomh Bríd to ensure IFC survival

Calvin Gallagher was on form for Burt against a Naomh Bríd side who were level at half-time but didn't manage a second half score in the IFC relegation play-off

Burt can look forward to participation in the Donegal IFC next season

Tom Comack

18 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Burt will play Donegal IFC football again next season following their relegation play-off semi-final win over Naomh Bríd in Convoy on Saturday evening.

Burt  0-9 
Naomh Bríd 0-5 

Calvin Gallagher top-scored for the men from Hibernian Park, with four points while Darragh Brogan hit three for Naomh Bríd. There was little between the sides in the first half as they went in level at 0-5 each at half-time.

And no one at the break foresaw the way the game would pan out in the second half as Burt went on to tag on four more points while Naomh Brid failed to register a single score. 

Naomh Bríd, who were promoted to Division 2 alongside Burt, had appeals for a penalty turned down in the second half when Brogan seemed to be fouled. And they had claims for a late  goal waved away by the referee. Burt finished the game with 14 after full-back Tom Doherty was sent off following a late scuffle.  

All is not lost for Naomh Brid they have one more crack at survival . They will now face St Mary’s, Convoy, in the relegation final to determine who will make the drop to junior football for next season. St Mary’s went down to Malin in their relegation semi-final also played on Saturday. 

Burt scorers: Calvin Gallagher 0-4, Sean McHugh and Christopher McDermott 0-2 each, Denver Kelly 0-1.
Naomh Bríd scorers: Darragh Brogan 0-3; Calum Gallagher and Gearoid Gallagher 0-1 each.

Burt: Cathal McElhinney; Darren Bradley, Tom Doherty, Caolan McDermott; Dara Grant, Stephen O'Donnell, Liam Óg McKinney; Denver Kelly, Ronan McDermott; Mark McElhinney, Calvin Gallagher, Sean McHugh; Michael McHugh, Christopher McDermott, Martin Donaghey. Subs: Callum Porter, Ciaran Curran, Sean O'Donnell.

Naomh Bríd: Pauric McDaid; Clint Walsh, Damian Cleary, TJ Gallagher; Eoin Rush, Eoin McGarrigle, Ryan Brogan; Sean Gormley, Gearoid Gallagher; Darren Russell, Eoin Quinn, Callam McGrory;Liam Duffy, Darragh Brogan, Calum Gallagher. 

Referee: Pat Barrett (Milford). 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  


 

