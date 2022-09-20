Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, September 20

The following deaths have occurred:

- Patrick James Kelly, Letterbarrow

- Yvonne Scott, Culdaff

- Patrick Mc Fadden, Meenaniller, Derrybeg and originally Meenaduff, Bunbeg

- John Joe McElwee, Dergon, Portsalon

- William Gallagher, 1 Willow Park, Letterkenny and Kerrykeel

- Joan Donnellan (née Gavin) Drumkeen and Tuam, Galway

- Daria Walsh, Ipswich / Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Patrick James Kelly, Lettertrain, Letterbarrow, F94 X2R9.



He died peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey.

Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Mary, nephew Kieran, nieces Martina and Maria, grandnephew James and grandnieces Louise and Tara. Predeceased by brother Edmund.

His remains will repose at his home in Lettertrain, Letterbarrow on Tuesday from 2pm until rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday going to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone, for 1pm funeral Mass, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Yvonne Scott, Culdaff

The sudden death of Yvonne Scott, Cloncha, Culdaff has taken place in Mallorca. Loving daughter of Majella and the late Andy Scott.

Family time this evening, Tuesday.

Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, September 22 at 11am in Bocan Church, Culdaff.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Patrick McFadden, Meenaniller, Derrybeg and originally Meenaduff, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Patrick Mc Fadden (Padaí Owenie), Meenaniller, Derrybeg, originally Meenaduff, Bunbeg.

His remains reposed at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92DN4X) on Monday evening and again today (Tuesday) from 5pm to 6.45pm.

Removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Wednesday, September 21 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

John Joe McElwee, Dergon, Portsalon

The death has occurred of John Joe McElwee, Dergon, Portsalon.

Beloved husband of Hannah, father of John and Patrick, father-in-law of Mary and Aine and grandfather of Aoife.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Tuesday, September 20 at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Massmount. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

William Gallagher, 1 Willow Park, Letterkenny and Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of William Gallagher, 1 Willow Park, Letterkenny F92 VX8A and Kerrykeel.

Dearly-loved father of Susie, Manus and Edward. Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass in The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny at 11am on Tuesday, September 20 followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Church of the Irish Martyr's Facebook page. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, sons, relatives and friends.

Joan Donnellan (née Gavin) Drumkeen and Tuam, Galway

The death has occurred, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family, at her late residence, of Joan Donnellan, Drumkeen and formerly Athenry Road, Tuam, Galway.

Beloved wife of Jarlath and much-loved mother to Eimear, Conor and Ronan, dearly loved daughter of Tommy and Norah, cherished sister of Catherine, Claire, Mary, Norah, Leonie, Ronan, and Kieran. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sons, daughter, parents, sisters, brothers, extended family and very many friends.

Remains reposing at the family home. Funeral leaving her late residence on Tuesday, September 20, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

House private to family, friends and neighbours. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice or MS Ireland, care of any family member.

Daria Walsh, Ipswich / Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher; predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of her life and her generous heart will take place on Tuesday, September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

