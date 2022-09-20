Buncrana to host climate crisis art exhibition

The use of stories and photography to showcase community-driven solutions to the climate crisis will be highlighted in a Buncrana event this weekend.

The Stories of Change exhibition is taking place at St Mary's Hall, Buncrana on Saturday.

The project, which is being hosted in collaboration with Dunree-based Artlink and Essentially Eco, will showcase and celebrate the stories of local people who actively engage in sustainable change. The exhibition is accompanied by a series of events.

The event begins on Friday with a seaweed cooking workshop with William McElhinney from 2pm to 4pm and 5pm to 7pm which will be helping to prepare the community feast that will be shared as part of the event on Saturday afternoon. The workshop will also take place on Saturday from 10am to noon.

On Saturday, from 10am to noon, there will be an eco printing workshop led by Martha McCulloch and Rebecca Strain of Artlink.

A guided nature walk with Claire Thompson, haiku writing with Siobhan McLaughlin and singing by Climate Clamour Choir will take place from 10am to noon at Swan Park.

The exhibition will open at 12.30pm and includes a short video, The Characters of Stories of Change, featuring the 40 community changemakers interviewed.

From 12.30pm to 1.30pm there will be a drop-in workshop on how to make a botanical medallion, with Anna Stainsby.

From 1.15pm to 2.30pm a seasonal feast will take place with music by Nine Hazel Trees.

A panel of experts will be discussing how to effectively communicate the challenges of climate change within communities from 3pm.

A children’s nature craft workshop with Geraldine Timlin of the Avant Garden will take place at 3pm. From 4.30pm there will be music by the Ceolan School of Music in the garden O'Flaherty's Pub.

Tickets for the seaweed cooking, eco printing and nature wander workshops, as well as registration for free places for the remaining events, are available at Eventbrite or by emailing Artlink at info@artlink.ie.