Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Roseleen Cassidy, 30 Leitir Ard, Old Town, Letterkenny and Ardara

- Pat James Kelly, Lettertrain, Letterbarrow

- Hugh McGlynn, 35 Beachwood Road, Letterkenny

- Martin Kelly,The Roose, Frosses

- Tommy Gallagher, 32 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Anne Doyle, Benduff, Carndonagh

- Patrick James Kelly, Letterbarrow

- Yvonne Scott, Culdaff

- Patrick Mc Fadden, Meenaniller, Derrybeg and originally Meenaduff, Bunbeg

- John Joe McElwee, Dergon, Portsalon

- William Gallagher, 1 Willow Park, Letterkenny and Kerrykeel

Roseleen Cassidy, 30 Leitir Ard, Old Town, Letterkenny and Ardara

The death has occurred of Roseleen Cassidy, 30 Leitir Ard, Old Town, Letterkenny and formerly of Hillhead, Ardara.

Sadly missed by her brothers John, Frankie, Vincent, Paul and Paddy Jo, her sisters, Helena and Mary, her friends, neighbours, nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her father Francie, Mother Ellen and niece Rachel Cassidy Battles.

Remains reposing at Mc Cabes Funeral Premises, Ardara, on Wednesday from 6pm until 9pm and again on Thursday from 6pm until 9pm. Removal from there on Friday at 10.30am, travelling past her late residence at Hillhead, Ardara, for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Wheelchair Association c/o any family member. At the request of the family, the funeral home is private on the morning of the funeral.

Roseleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Pat James Kelly, Lettertrain, Letterbarrow

The death has occurred of Pat James Kelly, Lettertrain, Letterbarrow.

Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Mary, nephew Kieran, nieces Martina and Maria, grandnephew James, and grandnieces Louise and Tara.



Predeceased by brother Edmund.



His remains will repose at his home in Lettertrain, Letterbarrow, eircode (F94 X2R9) with removal from there on Wednesday, September 21 going to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone, for 1pm Funeral Mass, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Aras Mhic Shuibhne nursing home Laghey, c/o Gallaghers Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member.



House private to family and friends and private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Hugh McGlynn, 35 Beachwood Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place peacefully surrounded by his family in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh McGlynn, 35 Beachwood Road, Letterkenny.

Retired from Letterkenny Town Council. Predeceased by son Konrad (1983), parents Anne (1981) and Paddy (1964). Devoted husband and father to wife Celine née Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Paul and wife Patricia, Ballylevin, Manorcunnigham, Louise and husband Peter Romilly (Mountcharles), Vicky and husband Mal Dunleavy (Kirkstown), Godfrey and partner Ann (Letterkenny) and David and wife Kerry (Kilmacrennan). Sorely missed by brothers Kevin (Woodlands), Danny (Ard O’Donnell) and Joseph (Sonny), (Philadelphia). Fondly remembered and cherished by his grandchildren extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Hugh’s remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Wednesday September 21.

Funeral from there on Friday, September 23 for Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 11am followed by interment in the family plot in Leck Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations to Diabetes Ireland care of any family member.

Martin Kelly,The Roose, Frosses

The death has occurred of Martin Kelly,The Roose, Frosses. He will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shovlin Funeral Home, Sandflield, Ardara (F94N923) this evening from 7pm to 9pm. Private Cremation will take place at a later date.

Tommy Gallagher, 32 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Tommy Gallagher, 32 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Tommy Gallagher known as 'Fingers' passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, F94Ed21, on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning from his late residence to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private, please.

Family flowers only please, donation in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors.

Tommy's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Anne Doyle, Benduff, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Anne Doyle, Benduff, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday, September 20 at 3.30pm going to her home.

Removal from there on Thursday, September 22 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Patrick James Kelly, Letterbarrow

The death has occurred of Patrick James Kelly, Lettertrain, Letterbarrow, F94 X2R9.



He died peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey.

Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Mary, nephew Kieran, nieces Martina and Maria, grandnephew James and grandnieces Louise and Tara. Predeceased by brother Edmund.

His remains will repose at his home in Lettertrain, Letterbarrow on Tuesday from 2pm until rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday going to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone, for 1pm Funeral Mass, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Yvonne Scott, Culdaff

The sudden death of Yvonne Scott, Cloncha, Culdaff has taken place in Mallorca. Loving daughter of Majella and the late Andy Scott.

Family time this evening, Tuesday.

Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, September 22 at 11am in Bocan Church, Culdaff.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Patrick McFadden, Meenaniller, Derrybeg and originally Meenaduff, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Patrick Mc Fadden (Padaí Owenie), Meenaniller, Derrybeg, originally Meenaduff, Bunbeg.

His remains reposed at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92DN4X) on Tuesday from 5pm to 6.45pm.

Removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Wednesday, September 21 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

John Joe McElwee, Dergon, Portsalon

The death has occurred of John Joe McElwee, Dergon, Portsalon.

Beloved husband of Hannah, father of John and Patrick, father-in-law of Mary and Aine and grandfather of Aoife.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Tuesday, September 20 at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Massmount. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

William Gallagher, 1 Willow Park, Letterkenny and Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of William Gallagher, 1 Willow Park, Letterkenny F92 VX8A and Kerrykeel.

Dearly-loved father of Susie, Manus and Edward. Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass in The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny at 11am on Tuesday, September 20 followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Church of the Irish Martyr's Facebook page. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, sons, relatives and friends.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie