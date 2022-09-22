Search

22 Sept 2022

Darragh Kelly feels 'comfortable' ahead of Kye Stevens bout

Moville man Darragh Kelly has weighed in for his clash with Kye Stevens on the Bellator 285 card at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Darragh Kelly and Kye Stevens weigh in for their bout. Photo: Lucas Noonan/BELLATOR MMA

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

22 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Darragh Kelly has weighed in for his clash with Kye Stevens.

The Moville man says he feels ‘comfortable’ as he gets ready for his lightweight showdown with Stevens on the Bellator 285 card at the 3Arena on Friday night.

Kelly touched the scales at 155.2lbs at the Gibson Hotel with his opponent Stevens doing likewise.

Kelly is in his second professional bout while Stevens arrived in Dublin with a 3-1 record.

“It’s only my second fight, but I feel so comfortable now,” Kelly said. “I just get that fighting feeling when I come here. I’m very comfortable here.”

The 24-year-old Kelly was 9-0 as an amateur and is based at the SBG in Dublin. Coached by John Kavanagh, who has Conor McGregor among his pupils, Kelly comes with no shortage of confidence.

He said: “I think he’s going to be a tough fight, but I don’t see him lasting. I make them an enemy in my own head. I don’t see this as just another day in the office, you’ve got to go in and damage people. There’s nothing personal to him, but all of my opponents are my enemy. You’re coming to take half my money.”

An army of Kelly’s family and friends will make the journey from Inishowen to get behind their man against ‘Kid Yeti’.

He said: “It means everything to me, putting on show. I love where I’m from; everyone really gets behind me from home. There’s a few hundred of them coming, and it’s a trek for them, so I always want to do them proud.”

Kelly stopped Junior Morgan in the first round of his debut fight at the 3Arena in February. As part of the undercard to the lightweight meeting of Benson Henderson and Peter Queally, Kelly wants to show his worth again.

He said: “I think a big performance is going to help me out. I just need to keep showing up, and I’m sure the opportunity will come. I’m always going in prepared for fifteen, I don’t know if I’m expecting fifteen. I see the finish. Maybe not that quick: first round, I would imagine. If not, I’ll get him out in the second.”

