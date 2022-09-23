Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, September 23

The following deaths have occurred:

- Brid Gallagher, Gweedore

- Margaret Sullivan, Letterkenny and Newtowncunningham

- Vicki Campbell, Bridgend

- Joe Guilfoyle, Waterford City / Ballyshannon

- Dietmar Menzel, Teelin

- Maírín Patton, Drumkeen

- Patrick Devenney, Newtowncunningham

- Bernie Doherty, Stranorlar

- Paddy McGinley, Falcarragh / USA

- Patrick Shields, London / Downings

- Patrick McDermott, Moville

- Roseleen Cassidy, Letterkenny / Ardara

- Hugh McGlynn, Letterkenny

- Martin Kelly, Frosses



Susan Kerr, Portsalon

The death has occurred of Susan Kerr (née Friel), Ardglass, Portsalon.She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St Eunan’s Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband John and son Colman.

Deeply regretted by her children Mary (Letterkenny), Anne Hemmerle (Claggan) and Gerard (Ardglass). Sadly missed by her sister Kathleen Shiels (Edinburgh), grandchildren David, Oisin and Cliodhna, daughter-in-law Dee (Ballyshannon), brother-in-law Daniel, sister-in-law Bridie (Edinburgh) and her wide family circle and many friends.

Susan’s remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Friday, September 23. Removal from there at 1.30pm on Sunday. September 25 arriving at St Columba’s Church, Massmount for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary at 9pm both nights. Family time only please from 10pm to 10am.

The requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Mary's Fanavolty and St Columba's Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Brid Gallagher, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Aras Gweedore of Brid Gallagher, Meenacladdy, Gweedore. Predeceased by her Husband Charlie (Denis) of Meenlaragh, her parents Neddie and Kit and brother Patrick.

Her remains will leave Gortahork Funeral Premises at 1pm on Friday, September 23 going to Mickey O'Brien's residence in Meenacladdy. Funeral from there on Sunday for 11am requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary at 9pm on Friday and 8pm on Saturday.

The requiem Mass can be viewed live on Gallagher Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Margaret Sullivan, Letterkenny and Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place unexpectedly at her late residence of Margaret Sullivan (nee Devenney), The Fairways, Letterkenny and formerly Mill Road, Newtowncunningham.

Devoted wife to husband Eugene, and mother to Ethan and Molly. Sorely missed by mother Imelda, sisters Sharon, Maria, Arlene and brother Brendan, brothers and sister in law Daniel, Alan, Garvan and Treasa. Sadly missed by parents-in-law Greg and Maeve Sullivan, brother-in-law Shane and his wife Laura, and sister-in-law Orla. Fondly remembered by her extended family members close friends and neighbours.

Margaret’s remains will repose at her family home Mill Road, Newtowncunningham (F93 X995) alongside her father Patrick Devenney on Friday, September 23 from 10am.

Funeral mass tomorrow, Saturday, September 24 at 12 noon in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or directly can be made here.

Vicki Campbell, Bridgend

The death has occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Victoria (Vicki) Margaret Rose Campbell, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot and formerly Campbell's The 19th, Bridgend.

Dearly loved mother of Karl and much loved sister of Siobhan Carroll, Derry, Jackie Hughes, Fahan and the late Tara Mills; remembered fondly by her son, sisters, all her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 7pm on Thursday. Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Removal from there on Saturday morning at 10.15am going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Inch Island. Requiem Mass can be viewed www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Joe Guilfoyle, Waterford City / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Joe (Joseph) Guilfoyle, Luke Wadding Street, Waterford City and formerly of College Street, Ballyshannon.

He was a lifelong member and President of the Holy Family Conference, St. Vincent de Paul, Waterford with 53 years of service, spending all his time and energy helping others.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Leesha, daughters Eleanor, Jean and Alison; grandchildren Alice, Cathal, James, Sadie-Mai and Mikey; his adored great-granddaughter Nel, sons-in-law Liam, Tommy and Declan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday from 4pm to 6pm with vigil prayers and rosary at 5.30 pm. House private please.

The funeral cortege will be walking from Thompsons Funeral Home at 11.30 am and passing his residence on route to the Church giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects. Requiem Mass takes place on Sunday at 12 noon in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in Dunhill Church Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.irishlivestream.com/25092022jg

A collection box will be available before Mass on Sunday in aid of St Vincent de Paul.

Dietmar Menzel, Teelin

The death has occurred suddenly at his residence, of Dietmar Menzel, Aughera, Teelin and formerly Berlin, Germany.

Deeply regretted by his mother Gisele and his twin brother Wolfhart in Germany, his close friends and the wider community of Carrick and Teelin where he made his home. He will be sadly missed by all.

His remains are reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara from 4pm on Friday, with removal from there at 5.45pm coming to St Columba's Church, Carrick at 6.45pm.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Maírín Patton, Drumkeen

The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Maírín Patton, née Kelly, Drumkeen.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Devenney, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred peacefully surrounded by his family in the care of the staff in Donegal Hospice of Patrick Devenney, Mill Road, Newtowncunningham, F93 X995

Predeceased by sister Margaret, parents Johnny and Polly; devoted husband and father to wife Imelda, daughters Sharon, Margaret, Maria, Arlene, son Brendan and sons/daughters-in-law Daniel, Alan, Garvan, Eugene and Treasa; a wonderful grandad to Niall, Shane, Niamh, Caolán, Matthew, Sarah, Ethan, Gráinne, Molly, Flynn, Tom, Sloane, Aaron, Lúcás and Senán.; sorely missed by brothers Gerry and Sean, sisters Mary, Monica, Annette and Martina with brother/sisters-in-law Anne, Claire and Martin; fondly remembered by his extended family, close friends and good neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House strictly private please.

Funeral from there on Saturday for Requiem Mass as 12 noon in All Saints Church Newtowncunningham followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 12noon. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or directly at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html.

Bernie Doherty, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving familyof Bernie Doherty (née Mc Menamin), 553 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Beloved wife of the late Cathal and much loved mother of Tina, Joe, Nicky, Emma, Gareth and Christopher, cherished sister of Lizzie, Anne, Michael, Liam, Seamus, John and the late Mary T; deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Family time from 10pm until 12 noon each day, please.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment will take place afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice, at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html or care of any family member. Family time from 10pm until 12 noon each day, please.

Paddy McGinley, Falcarragh / USA

The death has occurred suddenly at home in Pennsylvania of Paddy McGinley, Drumnatinney, Falcarragh and also of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Rose McGinley; mourned by his loving wife Mary McGinley, dearly loved by his daughters Céilí Rose and Saoirse, stepsons James and Shane, his brothers Cathal and Paul, sisters-in-law Judy and Joanne, nephews Fionn and Cathal Óg and niece and Godchild Róisín; remembered fondly by all his extended family, neighbours and close friends on both sides of the pond.

His remains will repose at Carton’s Funeral Home, at Station Road, Falcarragh (F92 NN9T) from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, and will then be reposing at his brother’s home in Drumnatinney. House strictly private to family only.

Requiem Mass takes place at 2pm in Naomh Fionán's Church, Falcarragh on Sunday with burial afterwards at the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed live on MCN Media at https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church.

Patrick Shields, London / Downings

The death has taken place of Patrick Shields, London and formerly Dooey, Downings.

His remains will arrive at the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart at 8pm on Thursday, travelling via Kilmacrenan and Creeslough.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick McDermott, Moville

The death has taken place at his home of Patrick McDermott, Ard Foyle, Moville. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

Roseleen Cassidy, Letterkenny / Ardara

The death has occurred of Roseleen Cassidy, 30 Leitir Ard, Old Town, Letterkenny and formerly of Hillhead, Ardara.

Sadly missed by her brothers John, Frankie, Vincent, Paul and Paddy Jo, her sisters, Helena and Mary, her friends, neighbours, nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her father Francie, Mother Ellen and niece Rachael Cassidy Battles.

Her remains are reposing at McCabe's Funeral Premises, Ardara, on Thursday from 6pm until 9pm. At the request of the family, the funeral home is private on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from there on Friday at 10.30am, travelling past her late residence at Hillhead, Ardara, for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Wheelchair Association c/o any family member.

Hugh McGlynn, Letterkenny

The death has taken place peacefully surrounded by his family in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh McGlynn, 35 Beachwood Road, Letterkenny.

Retired from Letterkenny Town Council. Predeceased by son Konrad (1983), parents Anne (1981) and Paddy (1964); devoted husband and father to wife Celine née Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Paul and wife Patricia, Ballylevin, Manorcunnigham, Louise and husband Peter Romilly (Mountcharles), Vicky and husband Mal Dunleavy (Kirkstown), Godfrey and partner Ann (Letterkenny) and David and wife Kerry (Kilmacrennan); sorely missed by brothers Kevin (Woodlands), Danny (Ard O’Donnell) and Joseph (Sonny), (Philadelphia); fondly remembered and cherished by his grandchildren extended family, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence with Rosary at 9pm. Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Friday for Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 11am followed by interment in the family plot in Leck Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Diabetes Ireland care of any family member.

Martin Kelly, Frosses

The death has occurred of Martin Kelly, The Roose, Frosses.

He will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours.

Private Cremation will take place at a later date.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie