Immense sorrow as funeral of Patrick Devenney and Margaret Sullivan take place

“This afternoon while the sun is shining, a dark cloud hangs over the Devenney family, this parish and this community.”

Those words by Fr Philip Kemmy captured some of the overwhelming sense of sadness and loss felt by those mourning Patrick Devenney and his daughter Margaret Sullivan, who died within a day of each other.

Their joint Funeral Mass took place in Church of All Saints, Newtowncunningham on Saturday and was concelebrated by Fr Pat McHugh. A huge crowd congregated at the church, with many more watching online via the parish webcam.

Before the service formally began, Patrick’s grandchildren brought forward symbols of his and Margaret’s life. They included Patrick’s football boots.

“He loved his sport and he graced the playing fields of Donegal and beyond with great enthusiasm and competitiveness,” said Fr Kemmy. “Whether GAA or on the soccer pitch, he was a hard man to beat and a born winner.”

Two flags were then brought forward, representing Patrick’s love for Donegal football and for his club, Naomh Colmcille.

“Wherever they went in county or country, Patrick was not far behind them,” said the priest.

There was a gentle ripple of laughter as mourners heard that the first symbol being brought forward for Margaret was her make-up bag.

“I was told that might be the reaction,” said Fr Kemmy, adding: “It is symbolic of her love of fashion and looking her best, looking well.”

A welcome sign was brought forward to represent Margaret’s open, friendly and hospitable nature.

“So many of you here today will never forget how warm and funny and loving Margaret was to all,” said the priest.

The final symbol brought to the altar was a family photo, representing how important family was to both Patrick and Margaret.

Sorrow, Shock and Disbelief

Fr Kemmy expressed condolences on behalf of the parish to Patrick and Margaret’s large family circle and even wider circle of friends.

“Patrick’s passing left you in great sorrow; Margaret’s leaves you in shock and in disbelief,” he said. “And the rest of this community shares those sentiments, though only you, their nearest and dearest, can feel the full weight of the pain of their death most profoundly.”

He said that author CS Lewis had said that the death of a loved one felt like an amputation, and that many people gathered would no doubt be feeling that same way in their grief.

“The death of Patrick, hard in itself, was made so much worse by Margaret’s unexpected passing; and it has no doubt left you mourners here today with that same sense of numb grief that filled the hearts of those loyal friends of Jesus on Good Friday,” said Fr Kemmy.

“Grief comes to us all at some stage. But today is particularly hard – a double blow, a double burden of grief, a double measure of tears.

“And while grief is not pleasant it comes naturally from the human heart when all that is left to us seems to be mere memories – and you certainly have many wonderful memories of your lives with both Patrick and Margaret.

“But for those of us who are Christian, we grieve in a different way. We hurt like everyone else, but our grief is not despair. It is of a different kind. It is a grief illuminated by our faith in Jesus Christ and our hope in his promises and power.”

Patrick’s Life Remembered

Fr Kemmy reminded mourners that Patrick was a native of the parish, and son of Polly and John Devenney.

“In his teens he went to England and in Northampton he met and eventually married his beloved wife Imelda,” said the celebrant.

“The kids began to come along and after a relatively short detour in Scotland they made their way back to Ireland and back here to Newtowncunningham in the 1970s.

“Over in Britain Patrick worked in construction, and over here he continued to do so – but also eventually found himself to be good at keeping order, being a bouncer at the Grill and the Country Club.

“A keen sportsman in his younger years and beyond, and a sports fan his whole life long, so many of those sporting organisations and the friends he made along the way are here with us. some from England, some from closer to home, Lagan Harps, Killea FC, and in Gaelic Naomh Colmcille.

“He was a player and a manager in his time,” continued Fr Kemmy.

“He and Declan McFarland were legends – joint managers who led the team to their first ever win in the County Championship and then a year later on to win the Junior 7’s All Ireland.”

But above all, Patrick was a family man taking an interest in the progress, success and interests of his children and grandchildren.

“He encouraged you to reach your full potential no matter what you turned to,” said Fr Kemmy.

“You, the family he and Imelda formed, are his greatest achievement and legacy.”

Margaret Remembered For Her Kindness

The celebrant then spoke of Margaret, who, he said, was much more than the jobs she did.

“And she did them well,” said Fr Kemmy.

“So many people are so grateful for the way in which she helped them through some tight times. She helped them find jobs and the support they needed. That was the kind of person she was. always giving, always smiling, always other centred.

“Like her father she was very sociable and she has a wide circle of friends – a core group of friends from her teens were like family to her and her involvement in camogie and coaching athletics brought her into contact with so many.

“But first and foremost, family was central to her too.

“Ethan and Molly were her pride and joy. She loved you so much and she always will, and she will be watching you every step of the way, looking out for you and loving to see you grow and develop. But she will be looking at you from a higher vantage point and she and your grandad will be praying for you I am sure.”

Blessed With Precious Memories

Fr Kemmy said that both Patrick and Margaret were loyal friends.

“And they have blessed you, their loved ones with so many memories of so many good times,” he said.

“From what I can gather, the Devenney house was a happy place to grow up in and though the family connection is huge – you are a close knit bunch – you’ll need to draw on all that to help and support each other in the time ahead.”

He encouraged the family to look to each other and to look to their faith to get them through the difficult times ahead.

Following the Mass, Patrick and Margaret were laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick is mourned by his wife Imelda, daughters Sharon, the late Margaret, Maria and Arlene; son Brendan, sons- and daughters-in-law Daniel, Alan, Garvan, Eugene and Treasa; granchildren Niall, Shane, Niamh, Caolán, Matthew, Sarah, Ethan, Gráinne, Molly, Flynn, Tom, Sloane, Aaron, Lúcás and Senán; brothers Gerry and Sean; sisters Mary, Monica, Annette and Martina, sisters- and brother-in-law Anne, Claire and Martin.

Margaret will be greatly missed by her husband Eugene and her children Ethan and Molly; mother Imelda, sisters Sharon, Maria and Arlene and brother Brendan; brothers- and sister-in-law Daniel, Alan, Garvan and Treasa; her parents-in-law Greg and Maeve Sullivan, brother-in-law Shane and his wife Laura, and sister-in-law Orla.

Patrick and Margaret will both be fondly remembered by a wide circle of family, friends, neighbours, colleagues, clubmates, and the many people whose hearts they touched along their own journeys through life.