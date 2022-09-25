Search

25 Sept 2022

Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, September 25

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, September 25

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The following deaths have occurred:

- Isobel Hanlon (née McKinley), Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy

- John Gillespie, Birchill, Donegal Town

- Willie Logan, Townparks, Raphoe

- Kathleen McLaughlin, Aghilly, Buncrana

- James L Bovaird, Spindrift, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle


Isobel Hanlon (née McKinley), Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Isobel Hanlon (née McKinley) Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy. Beloved wife of Andy, sadly missed by her children Richard, Linda, Marlene, Tussie, Annie, James, her son-in-laws, daughters-in-laws, grandchildren, family, neighbours and friends.

Wake private, at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy, on Tuesday, September 27 at 1pm, burial afterwards in Clondahorkey Graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Little Angels School, Letterkenny, care of any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors Creeslough.

John Gillespie, Birchill, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Gillespie, Birchill, Donegal Town, peacefully, in Donegal Community Hospital.

John’s remains will be waked at his late residence in Birchill from 1pm until 9pm on Sunday and the same on Monday. Funeral Mass at 11am in St Agatha's Church, Clar, on Tuesday, September 27 with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Donegal Hospital care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

House Private on Tuesday morning, please.

Willie Logan, Townparks, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Willie Logan, Townparks, Raphoe.

Willie will be lovingly missed by his wife Bríd, daughters and son Sarah, Raymond (and partner Elaine), Leeann (and husband Marcus Wallace), his grandchildren Abaigeal, Sadie, Dylan, Shaun, Lauren and Saoirse, his brothers and sisters Charlie, Ollie, Etta Kelly, Gertie McIntyre, Jean Gillen, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends. Willie was predeceased by his parents Sadie and Charlie Logan and brother Tommy.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence on Sunday to 10pm. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Funeral will leave his late residence, Townparks, Raphoe on Monday afternoon at 1.20pm going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.parishofraphoe.com

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Kathleen McLaughlin, Aghilly, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen McLaughlin, (née Doherty), Aghilly, Buncrana.

Wife of the late Dan and mother of John, Mary, Margaret, Brid and Ann; sadly missed by her daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. Family only on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Oncology Department, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

James L Bovaird, Spindrift, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle

The death has occurred of James L Bovaird, Spindrift, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle.

Beloved Dad of Jacqueline, Seamus, Conal, Rosalynn and daughter-in-law Sarah.

His remains are reposing at his home until 6pm on Sunday and Monday.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the RNLI c/o any family member or on https://rnli.org

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media