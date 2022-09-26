Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, September 26

The following deaths have occurred:

- Rose O'Donnell, Carndonagh

- Bridie McGlinchey, Buncrana

- Sara (Sally) Tallon, Muff and Co. Kildare

- Johnny Curran, Gaoth Dobhair

- Bridget Gallagher, Ards, Creeslough

- Isobel Hanlon (née McKinley), Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy

- John Gillespie, Birchill, Donegal Town

- James L Bovaird, Spindrift, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle

Rose O'Donnell, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Rose O’Donnell, 26 Convent Road, Carndonagh, née McGeoghegan, Greenbank, Quigleys Point.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am

Bridie McGlinchey, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Bridie McGlinchey, née Bradley, Clonbeg, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving there at 10.20am on Wednesday, September 28 walking to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Reqieum Mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Wake private from 11pm to 10am.

Sara (Sally) Tallon, Muff and Co. Kildare

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sara (Sally) Tallon, 18 Wheatfield Court, Muff and formerly Leixlip, Co Kildare.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and much loved mother of Michael, Aisling and Alan.

Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, her extended family and friends.

Sara’s remains will be reposing at her home on Tuesday from 12 noon until 8pm.

Removal from her home on Wednesday to Sacred Heart Church, Muff for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan.

Sara’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv muff.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Johnny Curran, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Johnny Curran, Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Survived by his brothers Tommy and Paidí, nephew Donal and sister-in-law Anna Curran. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Hannah, sister Kathleen and brother Eddie.

His remains will repose at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92DN4X) on Monday from 4pm to 8pm and on Tuesday from 4pm to 6.45pm. Rosary at 8pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday evening to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, for 7pm, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Wednesday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Bridget Gallagher, Ards, Creeslough

The death has taken place at her residence of Bridget Gallagher, Ards, Creeslough.

Predeceased by her husband Josie. Sadly missed by her sons Neil and John, her daughters Helen, Bridie, Mary, Rose and Patricia, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Isobel Hanlon (née McKinley), Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Isobel Hanlon (née McKinley) Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy. Beloved wife of Andy, sadly missed by her children Richard, Linda, Marlene, Tussie, Annie, James, her son-in-laws, daughters-in-laws, grandchildren, family, neighbours and friends.

Wake private, at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy, on Tuesday, September 27 at 1pm, burial afterwards in Clondahorkey Graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Little Angels School, Letterkenny, care of any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

John Gillespie, Birchill, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Gillespie, Birchill, Donegal Town, peacefully, in Donegal Community Hospital.

John’s remains are being waked at his late residence in Birchill, from 1pm until 9pm on Monday. Funeral Mass at 11am in St Agatha's Church, Clar, on Tuesday, September 27 with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Donegal Hospital care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

House Private on Tuesday morning, please.

James L Bovaird, Spindrift, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle

The death has occurred of James L Bovaird, Spindrift, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle.

Beloved Dad of Jacqueline, Seamus, Conal, Rosalynn and daughter-in-law Sarah.

His remains are reposing at his home until 6pm on Monday.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the RNLI c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie