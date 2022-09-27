Search

27 Sept 2022

Dublin return in February likely for Darragh Kelly

Bellator have confirmed their return to the 3Arena in Dublin for next February, which appears the likely destination for Darragh Kelly's next mission

Darragh Kelly overcame Kye Stevens at the 3Arena on Friday.

Chris McNulty

27 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Darragh Kelly is anticipating a return to the cage in February.

The Moville man overcame Kye Stevens at the 3Arena on Friday night to move his professional record to 2-0.

Kelly was unhappy with his performance on the Bellator 285 card before a raucous audience by the Dublin Docklands.

Bellator have confirmed a return to the 3Arena on February 24, 2023 and that now seems a likely next mission for the 24-year-old.

“I would love another one to redeem myself before the end of the year,” Kelly told Donegal Live.

“More than likely, it is going to be February again. I’ll be back better than ever. I’ll be here to put on a show.

“When things get tough, I will bite down and come back.”

Kelly claimed a unanimous decision win over Englishman Stevens, whose record drops to 3-2.

On scorecards of 30-27, 30-26, 30-26, Kelly was a clear victor, although he was disappointed not to get the stoppage.

He said: “I’m very disappointed in myself because I always strive for perfection. That was far from perfect.

“It is valuable to get the 15 minutes. When I sit back and look at it, I might feel different. Just now, I’m a wee bit disappointed because I wanted to put on a show. I get a lot of support coming from home. I really wanted to make them proud of me.”

