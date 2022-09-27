Donegal TD outlines the local benefits of today's €11 billion Budget

Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has hailed today's Budget as one designed to protect people, families, businesses, farmers, fishers, and jobs.

"Today the Government announced a package of €11bn for Budget 2023 including a €4.1bn cost of living package which will safeguard people from the cost of living shocks while strengthening public services. It is a Budget designed to protect people, families, businesses, farmers, fishers, and jobs.

"We want to help people deal with the cost-of-living crisis. This historic budget will increase social welfare support and put money in people’s pockets through tax cuts. It will mean investment in public services, and reduced childcare, education, and healthcare costs.

"For farmers, fishers, farm families, and our rural and coastal communities, I have delivered a €2.14bn Budget which is an increase of 13% from Budget 2022. This is a Budget of strong measures to help everyone in society.”

He outlined what he called some of the measures included in Budget 2023 which will help Donegal people:

Farming, fishing, and coastal communities:

Over €500m to fund the rollout of the new CAP Strategic Plan

More than €100m in supports for beef and sheep farmers

€10m in supports for the tillage sector

Support to offset high fertiliser prices through grant aid schemes for Multi-Species Swards and red Clover as well as new €8m Liming Scheme

Largest ever marine and coastal community budget

Education:

Reduction in primary schools Pupil Teacher Ratio to the historic level of 23:1

Free primary school books for all children

School transport contribution to costs of fuel for school buses €10m

Extra 686 SEN teachers supporting pupils with additional needs

Extra 1,194 special needs assistants bringing the total SNAs post to 20,368

Rent relief:

€1,000 Tax Credit for Renters (€500 per year)

Supporting businesses:

Supports to pay small businesses and farms 40% of the increase in gas and electricity bills, capped at €10k a month

Up to €2m for firms exporting and manufacturing with a plan to control energy costs

Electricity:

3 x €200 electricity credit for all households

Welfare:

Social welfare weekly rate increased by €12

Weekly welfare schemes double week

Fuel allowance €400 lump sum

Carer’s Support Grant €500 lump sum

Working Family Payment €500 lump sum

Child Benefit Double Payment

Christmas bonus

Living alone allowance €200 lump sum

Childcare:

25% reduction in average weekly fees worth up to €2,100 per year

He added this was "a challenging time" and this Budget is an important response.