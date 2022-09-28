Palestine support group to host Buncrana event this evening

The Buncrana/Inishowen Palestine Support Group will present an awareness-raising night in Rodden's Bar, Buncrana on at 8pm this evening.

There will be a short documentary revealing Israel's crimes of apartheid against the Palestinian people.

Evidence from Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch International will be presented.

There will be a short Amnesty International documentary and the meeting will be presented with investigative evidence.

The group has been set up recently by a number of locally based human rights activists and is planning to hold regular events.

Des Boyle of the group said the meeting will demonstrate how Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people.

“Whether Palestinians live in Gaza, East Jerusalem, the rest of the West Bank, Occupied Territories or in Israel itself, Palestinians are treated by Israel as an inferior racial group and systematically deprived of their human rights,” he said.

“Amnesty have revealed that Israel's cruel policies of segregation, dispossession and exclusion across all colonised territories under its control clearly amount to apartheid.”

He said the Buncrana/Inishowen Palestine support group is calling for an ethical response by supporting the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) Movement, which will be explained at the awareness-raising evening.