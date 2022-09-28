Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Paddy O'Donnell, Letterkenny

- Una Keegan-Dunne, Dublin / Glencolmcille

- PJ O'Donnell, Letterkenny / Termon

- Ita Blake, Letterkenny

Paddy O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Paddy O'Donnell, Drumnaskea, Ballymaleel,

Deeply regretted by his brother Colm, sister Mary (New Jersey), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his home from 11am on Thursday.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Una Keegan-Dunne, Dublin / Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Una Keegan-Dunne (née McGuire), Phibsborough, Dublin and formerly of Glencolmcille.

Predeceased by her husbands Michael and George. Una will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her sons and daughters, Joseph, Mary, Sé, George, Andy, Martin, Michael and Una, grandchildren Rachelle, Michelle, Katie-Rose, Emma, Ryan, Samuel and Lucas, great-grandchildren, Laoise, Ada, Heidi and Isla, sisters Breege and Sarah, daughters-in-law Patricia and Bernadette, partner Rui, sister-in-law Hannah, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros funeral home, Cabra Road, Dublin on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Berkeley Road, on Friday morning for requiem Mass at 10am, followed by cremation service at 11.40am in Dardistown Crematorium. To view the funeral Mass please go to: https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-josephs-church-discalced-carmelites If you wish to view the Cremation Service, please do to https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

All enquiries to Massey Bros, Cabra on (01) 838 9774.

PJ O'Donnell, Letterkenny / Termon

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday of PJ O’Donnell, 14 Wolfe Tone Place, Letterkenny and formerly Termon.

Retired Psychiatric Nurse, St Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his sister Mary Butler. Deeply missed by his loving wife Celia and family, Noreen and Don (Golf Course Road), Annamay and Tony (London), Caroline and Jim (Cork), Niall and Tamara (Letterkenny), Mick and Denise (Rathmullan), brother Dan and wife Margaret (Termon), grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Rosary at 9pm. Family time please from 10pm until 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 12.30pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 1pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Ita Blake, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family of Ita Blake, 53, The Elms, Glencar (Eircode F92 V5X0), retired Clerical Officer, Revenue Commissioners.

Predeceased by her parents Harry and Marie (née Doherty) and brother Raymond. Deeply regretted by her family, brothers Joseph and wife Julia (Convoy), Kevin and wife Anne (Garryharry) and David (Sligo), nephews Peter, Jack and Harry and niece Annie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her late residence 53, The Elms Glencar from 12 noon until 9pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie