29 Sept 2022

Donegal GAA to offer Neil McGee academy role after inter-county retirement

Neil McGee has retired from inter-county football after making 195 appearances for Donegal and Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath says the Gaoth Dobhair man will be asked to work with the county's academy

Neil McGee to be asked to contribute to Donegal GAA Academy

Neil McGee has retired from inter-county football. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

29 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Donegal County Board is to offer Neil McGee a role within the Donegal GAA Academy following the Gaoth Dobhair man’s decision to retire from inter-county football.

The three-time All-Star steps off the inter-county stage having played a record 195 times for Donegal.

McGee, who will turn 37 in November, became one of the most formidable full-backs in the country during a stellar career.

The Donegal Board Chairman, Mick McGrath, believes McGee has plenty to offer the next generation of footballers.

“On behalf of all the GAA members in Donegal can I express our gratitude to Neil for his commitment and unselfish dedication to his county, and to his wonderful leadership to many, on what playing for Donegal means,” McGrath said.

“He wore his jersey with great pride and thankfully there are some great memories associated with his career.

“We must encourage Neil to pass on his ways of dedication and allegiance to our younger players and ask him to work with our academy players, as such a person has so much respect.”

Neil McGee lifts the Same Maguire Cup in 2012.

McGee’s former Donegal team-mate Karl Lacey is the Head of Academy Development. Colm McFadden, Rory Kavanagh, Leo McLoone and McGee’s brother Eamon have all had roles with underage Donegal teams in recent years.

McGee was handed his Donegal debut by Brian McEniff for a Dr McKenna Cup game against Fermanagh in January, 2005.

He went on to play a lead role in a golden generation for Donegal. An All-Ireland winner in 2012, McGee was an All-Star in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

McGee won five Ulster titles with Donegal and was a National League Division 1 winner in 2007, adding Division 2 titles in 2011 and 2019.

In 2011, McGee - after going to full-forward having picked up an injury - scored a late goal to rescue a draw for Donegal against Sligo in Jim McGuinness’s first League game as Donegal manager.

McGee’s decision to retire leaves Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty as the only remaining survivors from Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winning squad.

