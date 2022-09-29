Search

30 Sept 2022

Jodie Loughrey plays as Ireland Under-17s draw with Portugal in thriller

Buncrana woman Jodie Loughrey featured as the Girls in Green played out a 3-3 draw in Portugal

Jodie Loughrey plays as Ireland Under-17s draw with Portugal in thriller

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

29 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Jodie Loughrey played the full game as the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s played a six-goal thriller in Portugal.

The Buncrana woman lined out in the Irish midfield for the 3-3 draw in Estádio Nacional do Jamor.

Loughrey, who plays for the Donegal Women’s League in the underage Women’s National League, was handed a start by James Scott for the first of two international friendly games.

Ireland needed two late goals from Heidi Mackin to secure a share of the spoils.

Finn Harps U21s hit Letterkenny Rovers for five in USL League Cup

Sean O'Donnell scored twice as the young Harps scored a big win at The Diamond Park

Rita Almeida gave Portugal the lead before Leonete Maisa doubled the advantage.

Millie Daly pulled a goal back in the 36th minute, but Lara Martins restored Portugal’s two-goal cushion.

However, Mackin hit two late goals as Ireland battled back to draw.

Ireland and Portugal play again on Sunday with these games arranged to help them with their final preparations for their upcoming UEFA WU17 European Championship Qualifiers in October.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media