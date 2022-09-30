Roma McLaughlin back in Irish squad for World Cup play-off

Roma McLaughlin is back in the Ireland squad. Photo: Sportsfile
Roma McLaughlin has been called back into the Republic of Ireland women’s squad for the World Cup qualifying play-off.
The Greencastle woman is included in the squad alongside fellow Donegal women Ciara Grant and Amber Barrett.
The United States-based McLaughlin, who plays for Central Connecticut University, has received a recall with Niamh Farrelly, Isibeal Atkinson and Kyra Carusa, while Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn return after missing the win over Slovakia that helped Ireland finish second in Group A.
Vera Pauw’s Ireland will be away to either Scotland or Austria, who play each other on Thursday, October 6th, in a bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.
Grant is now with Heart of Midlothian while Barrett recently made the switch to FFC Turbine Potsdam in Germany.
The squad will depart Dublin on Sunday, October 9th with the destination set for either Glasgow or Vienna.
