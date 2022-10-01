Search

01 Oct 2022

Warning: Paper sterling £20 & £50 notes are no longer legal tender as of today

Implications for Donegal people and cross border workers with sterling paper notes

Warning: Paper sterling £20 & £50 notes are no longer legal tender

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

01 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Donegal people who have paper sterling in their possession or have it saved somewhere have been warned that the Bank of England has withdrawn the legal tender status of paper £20 and £50 banknotes as of today, October 1.

Businesses across the border will no longer be accepting these banknotes as payment.

All polymer banknotes carrying a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II remain legal tender, and the public can continue to use these as normal in Northern Ireland and over in Britain. 

The paper £20 notes issued by Bank of Ireland (UK) plc, AIB Group (UK) plc, Northern Bank Limited (trades as Danske Bank), and National Westminster Bank plc (trades as Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland) have also been withdrawn.

The old £20 sterling paper note 

As of today, you will not be able to use paper sterling banknotes of £20 and £50 values. However the following options will remain available:

If you have a UK bank account, you will normally still be able to deposit them at your bank, or into your account at a Post Office.
You can exchange certain withdrawn paper banknotes for polymer notes at a limited number of Northern Ireland Post Office branches.

A new service, and the full list of branches is on the Bank of England website.

You can exchange withdrawn banknotes with the Bank of England, including by post.

Although the majority of paper £20 and £50 banknotes in circulation have been replaced with new polymer versions, there are still over £5 billion worth of paper £20 featuring the economist Adam Smith, and nearly £6 billion worth of paper £50 banknotes featuring the engineers Boulton and Watt, in circulation.

That’s more than 250 million individual £20 banknotes, and more than 110 million paper £50 banknotes.

'Legal tender' means that if a debtor pays in legal tender the exact amount they owe under the terms of a contract, they have a good defence in law if they are subsequently sued for non-payment of the debt.

In practice, the concept of 'legal tender' does not govern the acceptability of banknotes as a means of payment. 

Paper £20 notes started to be withdrawn from circulation on February 20 2020, when the polymer £20 entered circulation. Paper £50 notes started to be withdrawn on June 23 2021, when the polymer £50 note entered circulation.

The paper £50 sterling note has also been removed from circulation

Therefore there has been less time to withdraw these paper £50 notes, and more remain in circulation relative to the paper £20 notes.


Paper £20 and £50 notes issued by Clydesdale Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Bank of Scotland will also be withdrawn as of today, and these issuing authorities have advised retailers and the public to spend or deposit these notes by that date as well.

The paper £20 notes issued by Bank of Ireland (UK) plc, AIB Group (UK) plc, Northern Bank Limited (trades as Danske Bank), and National Westminster Bank plc (trades as Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland) have also been withdrawn as of today, and retailers and the public are also being advised to spend or deposit these notes ahead of the deadline.

Old series Bank of England notes can be presented for exchange either in person at the Bank’s premises in London, or sent by post (at the sender’s risk) to: Dept NEX, Bank of England, Threadneedle Street, London EC2R 8AH. For further details, please see the Bank of England website.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media