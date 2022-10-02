Search

02 Oct 2022

Malin GAA mourn death of Hall of Famer John O’Neill

A native of County Laois, Malin was where John O'Neill made his home and he left a lasting legacy at Malin GAA club

The late John O'Neill (right), his wife Myra and their granddaughter Aisling.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

02 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Malin GAA club have paid tribute to club Hall of Fame John O’Neill, who passed away on Friday.

A native of County Laois, John moved to Malin at a young age and he became a permanent part of the furniture of the local club.

“The Malin GAA family are saddened by the news of the death of former player John O Neill,” Malin GAA club said.

“A distinguished footballer in his playing days for Malin, who featured mainly in the middle of the field, John was also inducted into the Malin GAA Hall of Fame.

“An avid supporter down the years, John was never prouder than when watching his own offspring play, especially when his son Liam lined on for Donegal on numerous occasions in the early 90s, or when his grandchildren donned the the county colours.”

Indeed his granddaughter Aisling won an Ulster Under-16 title with Donegal.

Predeceased by his sister Mary (O’Grady), John is survived by his beloved wife Myra, sons Liam and Peter; daughters Maura (Farren), Briege (O’Kane) and Roisin (Mooney); sons-in-law; daughters-in-law; 13 grandchildren; brothers Seamus Pat and Fr Bill.

John was laid to rest following Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, on Sunday afternoon.

