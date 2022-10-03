Search

03 Oct 2022

Three arrested following drugs operation in Muff

The driver of a vehicle was arrested after failing a drug-drive test while two passengers were also charged with a quantity of cannabis located by Gardaí

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

03 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Three people were arrested as part of a drugs bust in Muff on Saturday evening.

Officers from the Buncrana Roads Policing unit assisted a local Garda unit with a vehicle stop.

During a search of the vehicle, Gardaí located a small amount of cannabis.

The driver of the car failed the oral fluid preliminary drug test.

The driver was arrested and subsequently charged to appear in court.

Two passengers from the vehicle were detained and were also later charged to appear in court.

