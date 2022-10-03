Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, October 3

The following deaths have occurred:

- Philip St. John Hamilton, Milford / Ballintra / Bangor, Down

- Patrick Joseph (Joe) Edwards, Laghey / Dublin

- Agnes McElhinney, Milford

- Danny Gallagher, Killala, Mayo / Owey Island

- Brendan Cullen, Newtowncunningham

- Hughie Gillespie, Ballindrait / Lifford

- Bernard Haughey, Dublin / Donegal

Philip St. John Hamilton, Milford / Ballintra / Bangor, Down

Born in Bangor, Co. Down in 1945, and formerly of Belfast and Ballintra. Passed away suddenly in Milford on Saturday.

Beloved husband of Barbara, and formerly of Prue, and cherished father of Helen. He is sadly missed by nephew John, and all of Barbara’s family - David, Amy, Anne-Marie, Ivor, Michael and Geraldine, Barry and Tess, Andrew and Avril, and especially by his grandchildren Ewan and Lily. Also extended family, friends and neighbours from Ballintra.

A procession will take place from Milford, and a funeral will take place on Wednesday, October 5 at 2pm in Cavan http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/.

Friends and family are invited to a reception at Cavan Crystal Hotel from 3.30pm.

Patrick Joseph (Joe) Edwards, Laghey / Dublin

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Joe) Edwards, Trummon, Laghey / Templeogue, Dublin, peacefully at Orwell Private Nursing Home, Dublin.

Predeceased by his much loved wife, Mary, his brothers John Gerard and James Francis and his sisters, Mary Rose, Rita and Vera. Sadly missed by his loving children, Marie, Gerard, Gregory, Damian and Colm, son-in-law Eoghan, daughters -in-law, Carol, Barbara and Maria, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his family home in Dublin on Monday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor.

Joseph's remains will repose at St Brigid's Church, Ballintra on Tuesday evening with Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Agnes McElhinney, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Agnes McElhinney. Beloved wife of the late Eric McElhinney, Milford. Deeply regretted by her son Paul, daughters Carole, Sandra and Heather, sons-in-law Ray, Stuart and Stephen, daughter-in-law Clare, sister Liz, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Heather and Stephen Walsh, 65 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny on Monday from 12 noon until 9pm.

Funeral leaving Lisnennan Court at 12.10pm on Tuesday for 1pm Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart, followed by interment in the family plot at Milford Church of Ireland Cemetery.

House private each day from 9pm to 12 noon. Family time, please, on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only - donations, in lieu, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or Tear Fund, care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

Danny Gallagher, Killala, Mayo / Owey Island

The death has occurred of Danny Gallagher, Seaview Terrace, Killala, and Owey Island, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his son Daniel, his parents John and Peggy, and his sisters Betty and Noreen.

Danny will be sadly missed, but lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family; his wife Hannah (Loughney, Castlemagee), son Gerard (Castlebar), daughters Valerie (O'Loughlin, Roscommon), and Carmel (Barrett, Rathcash, Killala); his brothers Jimmy (Killala), John (Dublin), his sister Margaret (McGonigle, Edinburgh), sons-in-law Gerard Barrett and Gerard O'Loughlin, daughter-in-law Valerie (Healy), adored grandchildren and great granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lynn's funeral home, Killala, on Monday, October 3, from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Killala, followed by burial in Rathfran cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Moy Innovations, Moy Valley retail park, Ballina.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/Killala.

Brendan Cullen, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday of Brendan Cullen, Mill Road, Newtowncunningham F93 TN9C.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, brothers and sisters, granddaughter Maríosa and Grandson Adam.

Deeply missed by his loving family Mary and Shaun O’Donnell (Labadish, Manorcunningham), Patrick and Veronica Cullen (Letterkenny), Michael and Michelle (Newtowncunningham), Caroline and John Mulrine (Manorcunningham), Annemarie and Ivor Dowds (Newtowncunningham), Noel and Michelle Cullen (Buncrana), Martin and Mairead Cullen (Manorcunningham), brothers Gerard (Newtowncunningham) and Gregory (Letterkenny) and Frances Clarke (Newtowncunningham), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral from his late residence on Monday, October 3, at 11.40am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham.

Interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Hughie Gillespie, Ballindrait / Lifford



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie Gillespie, Mill Street, Ballindrait and formerly of Coolatee, Lifford.

Beloved partner of the late Violet Ayton and husband of the late Veronica Gillespie. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family circle.

His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 1.20pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Clonleigh Parish Church, Lifford at 2pm, with interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.

Bernard Haughey, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred unexpectedly at home of Bernard Haughey, Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Gemma, Ciara, Aisling, Orla, Linda and Eimear and a devoted grandfather of Aoife, David, Alasdair, Aidan, Catherine, Sean, Pete, Tom, James and Sophie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael, Dave, Perry, Paul and Ian, brothers John and Eamonn, sisters Anna and Margaret, the extended Haughey family, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, friends and neighbours.

House private, please.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, on Tuesday, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. The funeral Mass may be viewed live at: https://navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

