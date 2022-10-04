Essential road works being carried out in Moville from today

Essential road works are being carried out in Moville
Essential road repair works have begun in Moville this morning
The road works will take place along Quay Street (from Ice House brae to the Corner Bar).
The road will be blocked until Friday, October 7, inclusive from 6am to 6pm.
Traffic management will be place and delays can be expected.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.