Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, October 4

James Cannon, Gortahork

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of James Cannon, Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork, (F92 EAD6).



Predeceased by his sisters Annie and Rosie. Survived by his wife Anna, sons James and Paul, daughters in law Anna and Anne, grandchildren, sisters May, Frances and Margaret, brothers Neil and Michael, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Removal from Gortahork Funeral Premises on Tuesday at 1pm going to his residence at Lower Keeldrum. Wake will commence at 3pm. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Mary Evans (née Adair) 21 The Beeches, Ludden, Buncrana



The death has taken place at her residence 21 The Beeches, Ludden, Buncrana of Mary Evans (née Adair) formerly of Swilly Terrace.

Wife of the late Trevor and dear mother of Gareth and grandmother of Jack sadly missed by her relatives and friends.

Remains are reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, October 5 at 11.20am going to Christ Church, Main Street, Buncrana for 12 noon Service with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 10pm until 11am.



Anna Patterson, Kiltown, Killygordon



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna Patterson, Kiltown, Killygordon.

Reposing at her residence. House Private please with family and friends welcome.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 4 at 1.45pm for service in Donoughmore Presbyterian Church at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.



Margaret Leeper, formerly Ballinatone, Welchtown and 104 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Margaret Leeper, formerly Ballinatone, Welchtown and 104 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

Beloved daughter of the late James and Harriet Leeper. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Remains reposing at the home of her sister Florie Hume, 53 the Beeches, Ballybofey F93 RK8E.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, October 5 at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving will be streamed live via the parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/smkcofi/

Denis McGready, Clogher, Letterbarrow

The death has occurred of Denis 'Dinny' McGready, Clogher, Letterbarrow, F94 PN50 peacefully at home.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in The Church of The Holy Redeemer, Drimarone, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning please.

Charlie McMenamin, 47A Owenreagh Drive, Strabane, Tyrone / Castlefin

The death has taken place at his home of Charlie McMenamin, 47A Owenreagh Drive, Strabane and formerly of Castlefin.

Beloved partner of Mary, much loved father of Charlotte, Sarah, Anthony, Rosemary and the late Cecelia, father-in-law of James, Michael and Edel, dearly loved grandfather of Aine, Caitlin, Eanna, Niall, Toni, Lee and Niamh and brother of Ann, Una, Seamus and the late Liam and Bredge.

Remains reposed at Quigley`s Funeral Home on Monday with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary`s Church, Melmount, Strabane. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, October 4 at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam: http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Hannah McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Hannah McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel.

Her remains will repose at the family home from 12 noon on Tuesday.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on Fanavolty Facebook page.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Blind Society of Ireland, c/o McElwee funeral director or any family member.

Philip St John Hamilton, Milford / Ballintra / Bangor, Co Down

The death has occurred of Philip St. John Hamilton, Milford/Ballintra/Bangor, Co Down

Born in Bangor, Co Down in 1945, and formerly of Belfast and Ballintra. Passed away suddenly in Milford on Saturday.

Beloved husband of Barbara, and formerly of Prue, and cherished father of Helen. He is sadly missed by nephew John, and all of Barbara’s family - David, Amy, Anne-Marie, Ivor, Michael and Geraldine, Barry and Tess, Andrew and Avril, and especially by his grandchildren Ewan and Lily. Also extended family, friends and neighbours from Ballintra.

A procession will take place from Milford, and a funeral will take place on Wednesday, October 5 at 2pm in Cavan http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/

Friends and family are invited to a reception at Cavan Crystal Hotel from 3.30pm.

Patrick Joseph (Joe) Edwards, Trummon, Laghey / Dublin

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Joe) Edwards, Trummon, Laghey / Templeogue, Dublin, peacefully at Orwell Private Nursing Home, Dublin.

Predeceased by his much loved wife, Mary, his brothers John Gerard and James Francis and his sisters, Mary Rose, Rita and Vera. Sadly missed by his loving children, Marie, Gerard, Gregory, Damian and Colm, son-in-law Eoghan, daughters -in-law, Carol, Barbara and Maria, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his family home in Dublin. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor.

His remains will repose at St Brigid's Church, Ballintra on Tuesday evening with Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Agnes McElhinney, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Agnes McElhinney. Beloved wife of the late Eric McElhinney, Milford. Deeply regretted by her son Paul, daughters Carole, Sandra and Heather, sons-in-law Ray, Stuart and Stephen, daughter-in-law Clare, sister Liz, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Heather and Stephen Walsh, 65 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny.

Funeral leaving from there at 12.10pm on Tuesday for 1pm Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart, followed by interment in the family plot at Milford Church of Ireland Cemetery.

Family time, please, on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only - donations, in lieu, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or Tear Fund, care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

Danny Gallagher, Killala, Mayo / Owey Island

The death has occurred of Danny Gallagher, Seaview Terrace, Killala, and Owey Island, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his son Daniel, his parents John and Peggy, and his sisters Betty and Noreen.

He will be sadly missed, but lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family; his wife Hannah (Loughney, Castlemagee), son Gerard (Castlebar), daughters Valerie (O'Loughlin, Roscommon), and Carmel (Barrett, Rathcash, Killala); his brothers Jimmy (Killala), John (Dublin), his sister Margaret (McGonigle, Edinburgh), sons-in-law Gerard Barrett and Gerard O'Loughlin, daughter-in-law Valerie (Healy), adored grandchildren and great granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Killala, followed by burial in Rathfran cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Moy Innovations, Moy Valley retail park, Ballina. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/Killala



Bernard Haughey, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred unexpectedly at home of Bernard Haughey, Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Gemma, Ciara, Aisling, Orla, Linda and Eimear and a devoted grandfather of Aoife, David, Alasdair, Aidan, Catherine, Sean, Pete, Tom, James and Sophie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael, Dave, Perry, Paul and Ian, brothers John and Eamonn, sisters Anna and Margaret, the extended Haughey family, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, friends and neighbours.

House private, please.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, on Tuesday, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. The funeral Mass may be viewed live at: https://navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

