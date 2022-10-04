Attack on Church of Ireland building in St Johnston

The Church of Ireland chapel, built c. 1869 which was attacked last weekend
An attractive small-scale Church of Ireland chapel at Craigadoos on the outskirts of St Johnston was the target of some criminal damage between Friday last, September 30, and Saturday afternoon, October 1.
Stones were thrown at windows and a number of panes of glass were smashed. The building is an integral element of the built heritage and social history of the local area and this attack has upset many people in the area.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious behaviour or activity in or around the church to contact the gardaí in Letterkenny on (074) 91 67100 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.
