Dublin bout confirmed for Brett McGinty

Brett McGinty will fight in Ireland for the first time as a professional next month.

McGinty’s sixth pro bout takes place on November 19 at the National Stadium in Dublin.

Trained by former world champion Ricky Hatton, McGinty last fought in May when he claimed a points win over Genadij Krajevskij in Doncaster.

McGinty defeated the durable Krajevskij over four rounds.

A shoulder injury prevented him from returning to action earlier in 2022 and now the former Oakleaf ABC amateur ace is ready to go again.

The St Johnston native is managed by Sheer Sports, the Los Angeles-based company who have looked after Jason Quigley since 2014 and who also have Belfast’s James McGivern on their books.

A former Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist and European Schoolboys bronze medalist, McGinty flipped over to the paid ranks in 2019, but endured a long wait, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for his debut.

McGinty overcame Jan Ardon in Redditch in December 2020 before claiming 2021 wins over Dwain Grant, Teodor Nikolov and Pavel Albrecht, all at the Skydome in Coventry.

The 24-year-old is likely to command a big following to the capital next month having had solid support in his fights in England.