Search

04 Oct 2022

Anger as Muff Greenway project vandalised

Anger as Muff Greenway project vandalised

One of the bilingual sign posts that was pulled from the ground along the newly opened Muff Greenway

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

There was widespread shock in Muff this week as the new greenway in the village has been vandalised.

The incident was believed to have taken place on Sunday night.

A number of signposts along the newly opened greenway were pulled from the ground and left badly damaged.

The bilingual signs are part of a local voluntary biodiversity project, which is aimed at highlighting the species of the plants and trees planted along the route.

Cathal Monaghan, a member of the group who helped place the signs along the greenway, slammed those responsible for the vandalism.

“It's very disappointing,” Mr Monaghan said. “I was very angry on Monday morning when I found out about the incident.

“It's just mindless vandalism. These signs were erected to help enhance the greenway for users.”

Mr Monaghan described the project as “heartwarming”.

“The idea behind the project was to get the local community involved and to raise awareness of the area's environmental and biodiversity history.

“All of us are volunteers that give our time up freely. We have planted wild flowers and trees and it has been very heart warming.

“Some of us had never met before we started this project, so to see this happen is very disappointing.”

Muff-based councillor Terry Crossan described the “wanton destruction” of the signs as “disgraceful”.

Cllr Crossan said the group had done a fantastic job with the project to date.

“It's very disappointing to see the greenway being vandalised in this way,” Cllr Crossan said. “The group who planted the trees and erected the signs deserve a lot of credit for the hard work they have put into the project so far.

“There will be a substantial cost incurred now to replace those signs.

“It's disgraceful to see this wanton destruction and I would encourage anyone with any information to contact gardaí immediately.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media