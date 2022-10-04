Anger as Muff Greenway project vandalised

There was widespread shock in Muff this week as the new greenway in the village has been vandalised.

The incident was believed to have taken place on Sunday night.

A number of signposts along the newly opened greenway were pulled from the ground and left badly damaged.

The bilingual signs are part of a local voluntary biodiversity project, which is aimed at highlighting the species of the plants and trees planted along the route.

Cathal Monaghan, a member of the group who helped place the signs along the greenway, slammed those responsible for the vandalism.

“It's very disappointing,” Mr Monaghan said. “I was very angry on Monday morning when I found out about the incident.

“It's just mindless vandalism. These signs were erected to help enhance the greenway for users.”

Mr Monaghan described the project as “heartwarming”.

“The idea behind the project was to get the local community involved and to raise awareness of the area's environmental and biodiversity history.

“All of us are volunteers that give our time up freely. We have planted wild flowers and trees and it has been very heart warming.

“Some of us had never met before we started this project, so to see this happen is very disappointing.”

Muff-based councillor Terry Crossan described the “wanton destruction” of the signs as “disgraceful”.

Cllr Crossan said the group had done a fantastic job with the project to date.

“It's very disappointing to see the greenway being vandalised in this way,” Cllr Crossan said. “The group who planted the trees and erected the signs deserve a lot of credit for the hard work they have put into the project so far.

“There will be a substantial cost incurred now to replace those signs.

“It's disgraceful to see this wanton destruction and I would encourage anyone with any information to contact gardaí immediately.”