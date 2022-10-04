Six Donegal nominations for the 2022 LGFA TG4 All-Star team

Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin is one of six All-Star nominees from Maxi Curran's squad
Donegal have received six nominations for the 2022 LGFA TG4 All-Star team, which will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 19.
2021 TG4 All Star winner Geraldine McLaughlin from is joined on the 2022 list of nominations by Termon team-mates, Nicole McLaughlin and Evelyn McGinley, Robert Emmets' Tanya Kennedy and Moville duo Niamh Hegarty and Niamh McLaughlin.
2022 TG4 All Star nominees:
Goalkeepers
Anna Carr - Armagh, Ciara Butler - Kerry, Monica McGuirk – Meath*
Full Back Line
Róisín Phelan - Cork, Evelyn McGinley - Donegal, Tanya Kennedy - Donegal, Leah Caffrey – Dublin*, Eilís Lynch - Kerry, Kayleigh Cronin - Kerry, Danielle Caldwell - Mayo, Mary Kate Lynch – Meath*, Shauna Ennis - Meath
Half Back Line
Lauren McConville - Armagh, Nicole McLaughlin - Donegal, Nicola Ward - Galway, Aishling O’Connell - Kerry, Emma Costello - Kerry, Kathryn Sullivan - Mayo, Aoibhín Cleary – Meath*, Aoibheann Leahy - Meath, Emma Troy – Meath*
Midfield
Niamh McLaughlin - Donegal, Cáit Lynch - Kerry, Lorraine Scanlon - Kerry, Sinéad Cafferky - Mayo, Máire O’Shaughnessy – Meath*, Orlagh Lally - Meath
Half Forward Line
Niamh Hegarty - Donegal, Carla Rowe - Dublin, Anna Galvin - Kerry, Niamh Carmody - Kerry Síofra O’Shea - Kerry, Shauna Howley - Mayo, Emma Duggan – Meath*, Kelsey Nesbitt - Meath, Vikki Wall – Meath*
Full Forward Line
Aimee Mackin - Armagh, Aoife McCoy - Armagh, Doireann O’Sullivan - Cork, Geraldine McLaughlin – Donegal*, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Kerry, Mo Nerney - Laois, Lisa Cafferky - Mayo, Stacey Grimes - Meath, Niamh O’Sullivan -Meath*
*denotes 2021 TG4 All Star
County by county breakdown: Meath 13, Kerry 11, Donegal 6, Mayo 5, Armagh 4, Dublin 2, Cork 2, Galway 1, Laois 1.
