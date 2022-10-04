Search

04 Oct 2022

Six Donegal nominations for the 2022 LGFA TG4 All-Star team

Maxi Curran's Donegal side were LIDL Division 1 League finalists and TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-finalists in 2022 and are well-represented on the nominee list for next month's LGFA TG4 All-Star team awards night

Six Donegal nominations for the 2022 LGFA TG4 All-Star team

Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin is one of six All-Star nominees from Maxi Curran's squad

Reporter:

Alan Foley

04 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal have received six nominations for the 2022 LGFA TG4 All-Star team, which will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 19.

2021 TG4 All Star winner Geraldine McLaughlin from is joined on the 2022 list of nominations by Termon team-mates, Nicole McLaughlin and Evelyn McGinley, Robert Emmets' Tanya Kennedy and Moville duo Niamh Hegarty and Niamh McLaughlin.

2022 TG4 All Star nominees:
Goalkeepers
Anna Carr - Armagh, Ciara Butler - Kerry, Monica McGuirk – Meath*



Full Back Line
Róisín Phelan - Cork, Evelyn McGinley - Donegal, Tanya Kennedy - Donegal, Leah Caffrey – Dublin*, Eilís Lynch - Kerry, Kayleigh Cronin - Kerry, Danielle Caldwell - Mayo, Mary Kate Lynch – Meath*, Shauna Ennis - Meath

Half Back Line
Lauren McConville - Armagh, Nicole McLaughlin - Donegal, Nicola Ward - Galway, Aishling O’Connell - Kerry, Emma Costello - Kerry, Kathryn Sullivan - Mayo, Aoibhín Cleary – Meath*, Aoibheann Leahy - Meath, Emma Troy – Meath*



Midfield
Niamh McLaughlin - Donegal, Cáit Lynch - Kerry, Lorraine Scanlon - Kerry, Sinéad Cafferky - Mayo, Máire O’Shaughnessy – Meath*, Orlagh Lally - Meath

Half Forward Line
Niamh Hegarty - Donegal, Carla Rowe - Dublin, Anna Galvin - Kerry, Niamh Carmody - Kerry Síofra O’Shea - Kerry, Shauna Howley - Mayo, Emma Duggan – Meath*, Kelsey Nesbitt - Meath, Vikki Wall – Meath*

Full Forward Line
Aimee Mackin - Armagh, Aoife McCoy - Armagh, Doireann O’Sullivan - Cork, Geraldine McLaughlin – Donegal*, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Kerry, Mo Nerney - Laois, Lisa Cafferky - Mayo, Stacey Grimes - Meath, Niamh O’Sullivan -Meath*

*denotes 2021 TG4 All Star
County by county breakdown: Meath 13, Kerry 11, Donegal 6, Mayo 5, Armagh 4, Dublin 2, Cork 2, Galway 1, Laois 1.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media